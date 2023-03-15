Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Paints Her Entire Face with Purple Eyeshadow in Hilarious Video

"Auntie Kiki would be so proud," Khloé Kardashian says as True covers her face with an eyeshadow from Aunt Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty line

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 15, 2023 12:46 PM
Khloe Kardashian / true
Photo: Khloe Kardashian/instagram

True Thompson is ready for her close-up!

Khloé Kardashian shared a hilarious video on her Instagram Story Tuesday documenting the moment she caught her 4-year-old daughter covering her face with purple eyeshadow.

"Excuse me, what may I ask are you doing?" Kardashian asks her daughter as the little girl looks in a mirror and applies vibrant makeup all over her face using an eyeshadow brush.

"True, you know it's not face paint, Mama," says the reality star, 38, as True proudly continues to paint her face.

As Kardashian picks up the eyeshadow palette, which comes from Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty line, she says, "Wow. Auntie Kiki would be so proud."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Khloe Kardashian/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Khloe Kardashian/instagram

"Beautiful," adds the Good American co-founder as True shows off the completed look.

Kardashian shares daughter True and a 7-month-old baby boy with Tristan Thompson.

On Monday, The Kardashians star penned an Instagram tribute to Thompson on his 32nd birthday.

Kardashian shared photos of moments where Thompson is spending time with their two children, as well as Thompson's oldest, Prince Oliver, 6, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

"Happy birthday @realtristan13. You are truly the best father, brother & uncle," she wrote.

"Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles," Kardashian continued. "My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud."

"Happy birthday baby daddy," she concluded.

Related Articles
maraleen nichols, tristan thompson
Maralee Nichols Shares Photo of Son After Khloé Kardashian Posts Tristan Thompson with His Other Kids
Khloé Kardashian Calls 'Baby Daddy' Tristan Thompson the 'Best Father' in Birthday Tribute https://www.instagram.com/p/CpvjtE2PvFj/
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photos of Tristan Thompson with Both Kids in Birthday Tribute
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True and Niece Dream Strike a Pose, Rob Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True and Niece Dream Are Major Fashionistas in Fierce Photo Shoot
Khloé Kardashian Shares '6 AM Fancy Talks' in Dress Up Glam with Daughter True
Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True Sing About Being Fancy in Glammed Up Video: 'I Just Woke Up'
Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson
Khloé Kardashian's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Tristan Thompson
All About Tristan Thompson's 4 Kids
khloe kardashian, true thompson, dream kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Enjoys Holiday Lights in Special Outing with True and Dream: 'My Girls'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LcB8FAGOcGs Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian Take Lie Detector Tests | Vanity Fair Vanity Fair
Kourtney Kardashian Questions Why Khloé Kardashian Won't Let True, 4, Sleep Over at Her House
True Thompson loses her first tooth
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Daughter True Has Lost First Tooth in Cute Christmas Video
Tristan Thompson Joins Daughter True in Sweet Dance Video: 'Anything for My Baby Girl'
Tristan Thompson Joins Daughter True for Sweet Dance Video: 'Anything for My Baby Girl'
Khloe Kardashian introduces newborn son to daughter true. Credit: Hulu
See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
Maralee Nichols
Maralee Nichols Celebrates as Her and Tristan Thompson's Son Theo Turns One: 'I Needed You'
Khloe Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) ; https://www.instagram.com/p/Clg5WZrPCfi/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D khloekardashian's profile picture khloekardashian Verified Spice Up Your Life 7h
Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Video of Daughter True, 4, Dancing in a Spice Girls T-Shirt
True Thompson birthday
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Turns 4 — See the Sweet Family Tributes to the Birthday Girl
khloe kardashian, true thompson
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet New Photo of Daughter True Out for a Walk with Baby Brother
Khloé Kardashian Holds Newborn Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser