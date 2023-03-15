Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Paints Her Entire Face with Purple Eyeshadow in Hilarious Video

True Thompson is ready for her close-up!

Khloé Kardashian shared a hilarious video on her Instagram Story Tuesday documenting the moment she caught her 4-year-old daughter covering her face with purple eyeshadow.

"Excuse me, what may I ask are you doing?" Kardashian asks her daughter as the little girl looks in a mirror and applies vibrant makeup all over her face using an eyeshadow brush.

"True, you know it's not face paint, Mama," says the reality star, 38, as True proudly continues to paint her face.

As Kardashian picks up the eyeshadow palette, which comes from Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty line, she says, "Wow. Auntie Kiki would be so proud."

"Beautiful," adds the Good American co-founder as True shows off the completed look.

Kardashian shares daughter True and a 7-month-old baby boy with Tristan Thompson.

On Monday, The Kardashians star penned an Instagram tribute to Thompson on his 32nd birthday.

Kardashian shared photos of moments where Thompson is spending time with their two children, as well as Thompson's oldest, Prince Oliver, 6, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

"Happy birthday @realtristan13. You are truly the best father, brother & uncle," she wrote.

"Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles," Kardashian continued. "My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud."

"Happy birthday baby daddy," she concluded.