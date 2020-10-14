"By her seeing me like this, I hope she's active and takes care of herself," she said of imparting a healthy lifestyle on True, 2, by example

Khloé Kardashian Explains Why Daughter True Is Involved in Her Workouts: 'I Don't Have Any Help'

Khloé Kardashian has turned her workout time into a mommy-daughter bonding opportunity.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, opened up to Refinery29 about how focusing on her fitness routine has helped her throughout the pandemic. Kardashian told the outlet that she often times has to bring along her daughter True, 2, since she says she doesn't "have any help."

"I definitely think because of my fitness journey and already having such a regimented schedule when it comes to working out, it kind of kept me sane during these crazy times," she said.

"I had to learn to adapt by doing mommy-daughter workouts," added Kardashian. "[True] is obviously not working out, but it's things like me putting her in a wagon and sprinting up a hill. I belted a wagon to my waist because I don't have any help. We're all just trying to figure it out."

The proud mom further explained that by having her daughter tag along for her workouts, she will set a healthy example for True, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.

"I want to show my daughter, by example, that there are healthy ways to be active every day. You don't have to be so rigid in the gym," she said. "I like to work out early, it just sets the tone for the rest of my day, it makes me want to eat better and be active and healthy. By her seeing me like this, I hope she's active and takes care of herself."

On Tuesday, Kardashian told PEOPLE about how she's stayed motivated during the pandemic, while promoting her partnership with New Zealand-based collagen brand Dose & Co.

"At the beginning [of quarantine] I wasn't motivated. I would say for a good two weeks, I was just kind of stagnant and at home with my daughter watching way too much news, which is just too toxic," she said. "And then I was like, 'You know what? I got to [clap] shake myself out of this, get up, go to the gym, keep my routine.'"

"It's the little things that make me feel so good and then make me okay to take on the bigger things," added Kardashian. "Whether that be just walking around the block with True for a half hour just to get some fresh air or to keep moving my body, that's what I need that make me feel good."

Although they've been keeping their relationship mostly under-wraps since getting back together over the summer, a source tells PEOPLE that "everything is great" between Kardashian and Thompson.

"Khloé is the happiest. Tristan still lives with Khloé and True in Los Angeles. Everything is great with Khloé and Tristan," the source said.