Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi were born about two months apart in 2018

Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True and Niece Stormi Adorably Dance Together During Family Trip

Cousin love!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one sweet video, the young cousins even danced together while listening to music outside.

Kardashian, 36, shared a video of their dance to her Instagram Story Friday, showing the two toddlers, both wearing sundresses, swaying together to the music. Jenner, 23, also posted footage of the duo holding hands as they walked together.

"These two," the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

true and stormi Image zoom Credit: khloe kardashian/instagram

True, who turns 3 on April 12, and 3-year-old Stormi were born just over two months apart in 2018.

Earlier on Friday, their moms both shared sizzling snaps of themselves in swimwear as they lounged by the pool ahead of their family Easter weekend.

The Good American founder wore a purple string bikini in a series of photos she posted, se she struck a pose while while basking in the sun.

"The Purple Eater 💜," she captioned the snaps.

"You look so beautiful KoKo!!!!!!" her makeup artist Ash Kholm commented. "Just ALLLL OF IT !! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽"

Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Image zoom Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kylie struck some similar poses in her own steamy snaps, which showed her rocking a yellow halter top bikini. "It's the weekend 💛," she captioned one of her posts.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In another post, the makeup mogul zoomed in on her taut abs wearing the same bikini.