North and True are giving thanks — in style!

The adorable cousins are all about the bling in a two-photo set True’s mama Khloé Kardashian posted to Instagram Friday morning, each wearing pajamas (for 6½-year-old North, navy blue with a sloth print, and for 22-month-old True, red with a white lace trim) and glittery sunglasses by Rad + Refined.

Seated around a table, the girls looked ready for breakfast and both had their hands clasped together, seemingly in prayer. While North cheesed for the camera in the second snapshot, True sweetly gazed at her older cousin, as if to mimic North’s hand motion.

“Great Morning!! Start each day with a grateful heart!!” Kardashian, 35, wrote in the caption. “Lead and encourage them to give thanks and praise! Look at their little prayer hands🤍.”

North and True have had plenty of bonding moments since Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their first child together in April 2018.

In one sweet snapshot April 2019 that also including Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter Penelope Scotland, 7½, rocked a straw sun hat and a bright pink top and held True, then 1 year old, close to her chest. Meanwhile, North looked on, making a silly face at the baby girl.

North’s mom Kim Kardashian West posted an image of North and True playing together months earlier, both engrossed in an interactive toy on the floor.

“Cousin Love 💕,” Kardashian West, 39, wrote for the accompanying caption.

Mornings have been a fun-filled time lately in Kardashian’s household. Last week, the Revenge Body host posted a breakfast-time photo in which she looked happy as ever to be enjoying the time with her daughter, throwing her hand up in the air and seemingly shouting something in excitement.

Meanwhile, True — who was surrounded by a giant teddy bear and Sesame Street Abby, Zoe and Elmo dolls, plus a large arrangement of pink and white roses — stared up at her mother from her highchair, no doubt ready to join in on the playtime but sporting a hilariously unimpressed expression on her face.

Both Kardashian and Thompson, 28, gave a glimpse into their daughter’s favorite morning activity later that week, each sharing videos from Kardashian’s house that showed True dancing to Justin Timberlake‘s hit tune “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from the movie Trolls.

“Dancing with my Princess Tutu 👑 ❤️,” the basketball star captioned his cute morning clip on Feb. 21.