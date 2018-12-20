Khloé Kardashian has a lot of cuteness to be thankful for this holiday season.

On her Instagram Story Wednesday, the reality star gave her fans a glimpse at some recent family bonding time she had with daughter True, 8 months, and niece Dream Renée, 2.

In both of Khloé’s photos, she and Dream throw wide grins at the photographer while baby True seems adorably distracted by something off camera.

Presented without comment, the snapshots depict the trio seeming to be spreading holiday cheer, with a large gold star in the background.

Khloé Kardashian with niece Dream and daughter True

Also on Wednesday, the new mom, 34, shared an adorable Instagram photo of little True posing in front of a well-lit Christmas tree. “Her thighs,” Khloé captioned the shot, which also showed the baby girl wearing a gray sweater ensemble with a matching baby beanie.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Khloé shared snaps of her baby girl cozying up to their Christmas tree. Earlier this month, the Revenge Body star posted four adorable snapshots of herself snuggling up to True.

In the pictures, True got out her energy as she stood, sat and leaned forward on Khloé’s lap while the Good American designer kept her arms safely around her baby girl. In the background, a large tree dazzled with gold and silver ornaments and twinkly lights.

One day after sharing two Thanksgiving snaps of his baby girl, Rob Kardashian, who doesn’t often post on social media, shared another image of daughter Dream — and this time, she was channeling her inner Disney heroine!

“Moana!!” he wrote alongside a photo of Dream smiling as she played around in the water.

In the image, Rob’s baby girl was sporting a swimsuit with similar coloring to the one the titular character wears in the animated film.