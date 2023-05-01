Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, Niece Dream Are Fashionistas as They Model Pink Outfits: Photos

The reality star's daughter and niece looked pretty in pink as they showed off their vibrant outfits on Instagram Sunday

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on May 1, 2023 05:23 PM
Strike a pose!

Khloé Kardashian shared a series of adorable pictures of daughter True, 5, and niece Dream, 6, on Instagram Sunday, showing the two girls modeling pink outfits as they displayed different poses for the camera.

For the photos, the little fashionistas both sported all-pink looks, with True wearing a pleated pink Gucci dress with a pink bow headband and Nike sneakers while Dream modeled a light pink tulle dress with white and pink Nikes.

True gave her best modeling face for the first picture while Dream held up a peace sign and the second picture showed both girls with their arms placed against a wall. The last photo featured the two with both arms up and making peace signs while giving big smiles.

"Cuties!!" Kardashian captioned the post.

Paris Hilton replied in the comments with two heart-eye emojis, while Kim Zolciak-Biermann added, "Be still my ❤️."

Last month, the Good American co-founder, 38, was joined by friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro on a kids' outing to Disneyland, where newly minted 5-year-old True had her own girl gang in tow.

Cousins Stormi Webster and Chicago West, both 5, and Dream celebrated with the birthday girl, as well as Halcro's daughter Dove, 3.

The group posed together with Mickey Mouse in the first of several moments from the day that The Kardashians star shared on Instagram Tuesday, which she simply captioned, "We went to Disneyland 🤍."

Not only did the girls enjoy meeting different characters, but they also rode the teacups, a move Kourtney Kardashian Barker said took "bravery" on her younger sister's part.

"Wow a very big adventure for you," she wrote. "And the teacups?!! That's bravery. As someone who would move into Disneyland, i still don't do the teacups 😵‍💫😊😊."

