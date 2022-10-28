Khloé Kardashian, Daughter True and Niece Dream Are a Trio of Kittens During Halloween Outing

Khloé Kardashian too her "girlie kittens," daughter True and niece Dream, to a Halloween event in Los Angeles Thursday night

Published on October 28, 2022 10:47 AM
Khloé Kardashian Tue Halloween
Khloé Kardashian and daughter True. Photo: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is getting into the Halloween spirit with her daughter True and niece Dream!

On Thursday night, the trio attended Haunt O' Ween in Los Angeles with her little girl True, 4½, and brother Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, who turns 6 next month.

Khloé, 38, showed off décor from the spooky event, including pumpkins, scarecrows, super-tall skeletons and more amid festive music and dancing.

The girls even nailed (or rather, clawed) coordinated looks for the evening, down to rocking cat-themed face paint.

"@pro.facepainting for me and my girlie kittens," Khloé wrote on top of a video of her and True showing off their feline-forward makeup.

Khloé Kardashian Tue Halloween
Dream Kardashian. Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Later footage showed Dream (wearing a cat-ears headband to match) dancing alongside her cousin as they watched a performer on stilts, the group walking through a pumpkin-lined tunnel, tons of on-theme candy and the girls posing in front of a cauldron.

In an Instagram Story earlier that day, Khloé admitted that while Halloween isn't her favorite time of year, she was still committed to making the best of it.

"Fun fact: Halloween is my LEAST Favorite holiday," the Good American mogul wrote on a snapshot of a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed mug. "[Sister Kylie Jenner] commented yesterday how surprised she was I have Halloween decorations up."

She concluded, "So I'm trying but ugh I'm ready for Christmas."

Khloé Kardashian Tue Halloween
Khloé Kardashian's Instagram Story. Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

It appears that Khloé did not take her younger child, a son she welcomed via surrogate with Tristan Thompson, to the event.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, the reality star teased her newest addition's name, saying, "Well, my daughter says his name is Snowy. It's not Snowy, so that's the hint."

"I was like, 'Are you a big Game of Thrones fan?' Jon Snow," said host Kelly Clarkson, laughing.

"I swear she just does things to mess with me," Khloé replied. "But his name is not Snowy."

She also said that she's done having kids now, after True and her new baby brother: "I have one of both [sexes] and I think I'm good."

