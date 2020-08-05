Khloé Kardashian Takes Daughter True, 2, and Niece Dream, 3½, to the Farmer's Market in Masks

"Our big girls," Khloé Kardashian wrote atop cute clips of True and cousin Dream at the farmer's market, tagging brother Rob Kardashian

True and Dream Renée are stocking up on some kitchen staples.

Khloé Kardashian recently took her 2-year-old daughter and niece Dream, 3½, on a trip to the farmer's market, sharing videos from the cute cousin outing to her Instagram Story on Wednesday afternoon.

The girls both wear kid-sized masks amid the coronavirus pandemic as they shop together. In the first clip, the woman selling fruit takes peaches that True hands her, sweetly helping the toddler count one by one as she bags them up and Dream looks on nearby.

Another piece of footage shows a woman handing Dream and True flowers. While True excitedly takes a yellow bloom, Dream — holding a tiny beige handbag, adorned with red flowers — seems a little more hesitant.

"Our big girls," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, wrote atop the first set of footage, tagging her brother (and Dream's dad) Rob Kardashian.

Rob, 33, went on to post the videos to his own Instagram Story — as well as a photo of his niece and daughter at the produce stand to his feed, captioning the latter, "Dream's pose 😭😭🤣."

The youngest of Kris Jenner and ex Caitlyn Jenner's four children, Khloé and Rob are especially close. And in February, a source told PEOPLE that Khloé continues to be a strong maternal figure for Dream, who is the daughter of Rob and his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

"After Rob and Chyna split [in February 2017], Khloé stepped up even more to help out. Khloé is very understanding and loves Dream a lot. She always felt protective of Dream," the insider said.

"Khloé was always very motherly. After Dream was born, Khloé was the best aunt. She always wanted to help out," the source shared of the mother of one. "Khloé wanted her own children for years before True was born."

Of Khloé and Dream's "very strong" familial bond, the insider added, "This hasn't changed since True was born. Dream is often at Khloé's house. Now it's even better because True and Dream can play together."

Meanwhile, Khloé and True's dad, Tristan Thompson, have been back together since June, and a source told PEOPLE earlier this week that they're going strong.

"She loves having him around. He has the best relationship with True," the insider said. "And he has been amazing to Khloé too. They are very much together and Khloé is beyond happy."

The NBA player, 29, has been spending time with the Revenge Body star and their toddler daughter in Los Angeles during the novel COVID-19 global health crisis.

"They have been living in kind of a bubble and Khloé enjoys it," the source revealed.