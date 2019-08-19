Chicago and True are the snack queens of summer!

The cute cousins vacationed in the Bahamas with their moms Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian, dressed in their warm-weather best as they soaked up the sun and stayed fed and hydrated.

In a series of photographs Kardashian, 35, shared to Instagram on Monday, her 16-month-old daughter — outfitted in a leopard-print swimsuit by NATAYAKIM — is sporting a sweet pair of white shades as she sits next to Chicago, 19 months, who’s wearing a cute black-and-white outfit with a lace trim.

After snaps showing the girls drinking from cups of water, the Revenge Body host posted three images of them digging into bags of chips — for Chicago, Cheetos Puffs, and for True, Sensible Portions’ Garden Veggie Straws.

“Chi: I heard my mama say ‘vacation calories don’t count,’ ” Kardashian began the hilarious caption, miming a conversation between the cousins. “True: Don’t tell me twice Chi.”

Kardashian West, 38, chimed in on the comments with, “Our babies 💕,” while Kylie Jenner — mom to Stormi, the 18-month-old third “triplet” in the crew, who wasn’t pictured — said, “Beautiful babies. Miss them.”

An earlier post on Kardashian’s Instagram account Monday gave her followers a glimpse into a new adventure the mother-daughter duo were embarking on: playing with pigs!

But True wasn’t so sure about their visit to Pig Beach in the Bahamas, looking a bit wary in the photographs her mom posted, captioning them, “True is still processing how she feels about the pigs 🐷.”

Other snapshots Kardashian shared over the weekend showed her twinning with her daughter, putting her abs on display in a light-blue bikini as she and True (dressed in an adorable cloud-print one-piece) frolicked in the sand.

“My beach baby and Me 🐚,” wrote the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality alongside images of her and her baby girl playing with beach toys — and at one point, True even let her mama bury her in the sand!

Along with their cousin Stormi, Chicago and True have been nearly inseparable since their arrival to the Kardashian-Jenner clan in January and April 2018, respectively.

In March, Kardashian West shared a photo of the two posing together, coordinating in sweet and white pink outfits and looking at each other as Chi playfully covered her mouth.

“I can’t wait to hear what they talk about lol,” the KKW Beauty mogul captioned the shots.

Fellow proud mom Kardashian gave the cute images a serious stamp of approval, commenting on Instagram, “Our little ladies!!!!!!”