True may be on the west coast, but she’s channeling New York Fashion Week like the pros.

Khloé Kardashian‘s 17-month-old daughter looks ready for a pint-sized runway appearance in a too-cute snapshot the reality star shared to Instagram Thursday.

The stylish youngster strikes an expert pose in the image, wearing a frilly pink bit of tulle around her shoulders that perfectly matches the trim around her sparkly onesie.

On True’s feet? Shiny pink zip-up boots, while a pink box-style mini handbag sits next to her. The baby girl’s look is complete in coordinating bracelets, a necklace and stud earrings.

“Fashion Week,” Kardashian, 35, captioned the photo simply — and True’s aunt Kourtney Kardashian left a comment reading, “Stop i can’t take it 💞.”

Last month, Kardashian proved how much her daughter has inherited her style sense on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of True’s wrist adorned with two bracelets, including a gorgeous pink-and-gold one with the letter “T.”

“I melt every time,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote on top of the photo.

True’s sparkly bauble was the Girls Multishape Pink Sapphire Initial Bracelet by Luisa Alexander. Available in yellow, rose or white gold, the bracelet is customizable with any initial and retails for $1,700.

Meanwhile, Kardashian stepped out in Los Angeles two days later wearing an adult version: the Multishape Pink Sapphire Tennis Bracelet, which comes in the same variety of gold options and sells for $12,700.

Kardashian may be a style maven herself, but she proved last month that she draws the line at accusations that she uses her own daughter as “an accessory.”

The Revenge Body host addressed a related comment posted on one particularly serene photo — taken from the back while Kardashian held True, walking along the shoreline, during their Bahamas vacation.

“Would you like a parent NOT to create memories and traditions with their child? Would you like someone else to watch my child and me to do these things on my own?” the mother of one replied.

“I am her mother and we will celebrate life together everyday,” she continued in her Aug. 19 clapback. “True and I are creating magical memories TOGETHER FOREVER.”