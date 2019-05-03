Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Accusation That She 'Can't Go Anywhere' Without True's Nanny

Khloé Kardashian has only one person to answer to regarding her parenting decisions: herself.

On Thursday, the mother of one (to daughter True, 1, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson) responded to a comment on a fan account that addressed a photo of Kardashian and her baby girl out and about with True’s nanny.

“Khloe acts like she can’t go anywhere without her nanny. Nanny is in every pic and place she goes. She can mother on her own, we all do it!” the initial comment read. “What a joke. She literally can’t go to the market, a party, or lunch without her nanny Wtf.”

Kardashian, 34, began her reply by pointing out that she “can go anywhere and everywhere with whom I choose to,” explaining that she wants “to treat everybody like family that is in my house.”

“I choose to invite whoever wants to come to fun outings,” continued the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “We all love and enjoy the farmers market and it’s so fun to go places and create memories together.”

“I hope you have a happy and blessed day,” she added, concluding her note, “I also hope that you are very kind to the ones that are kind to you. The ones that are not, probably need your kindness even more.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian has been open to having others step in to assist her in caring for True, saying weeks after her birth, “Khloé seems to like having someone with experience help her, but she still spends most hours of the day with her daughter.”

The insider added that the new mom was “very hands-on with her baby daughter” at the time and the help she was receiving was more in the form of “support and company” as she spent time with True and then-boyfriend Thompson, 28, in Cleveland.

This is hardly the first time Kardashian has been on the receiving end of mom-shaming comments, from her struggles with breastfeeding to her decision to return to the gym five weeks after welcoming her daughter.

In June, the reality star and Good American mogul replied to a supportive fan on Twitter after the fan gave Kardashian “mad respect” for “opening up about supplementing with formula” to feed True, then 8 weeks old.

“Mommy shaming is real! But the truth is I’ve tried and tried and tried to breastfeed only and it wasn’t working for me,” tweeted the new mom.

She continued, “I feel fortunate that I am able to still breastfeed but with the help of formula. Breastfeeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able.”