Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 4, Models All Pink Outfit in Adorable Photo Shoot

True Thompson is a vision in pink!

On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a slew of adorable snaps of her 4-year-old daughter True rocking an all-pink ensemble.

In the photos posted on Instagram, the little fashionista wears a bubblegum-pink denim skirt paired with a matching tank top and light pink Crocs. She accessorized her fabulous look with heart-eye pink sunglasses and a mini Louis Vuitton purse monogrammed with her name.

"On Wednesdays we wear pink 💕," Kardashian captioned her post, referencing an iconic line from Mean Girls.

Kardashian shares daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson.

Earlier this month, a rep for Kardashian told PEOPLE that the Good American co-founder and the NBA player, 31 –– who split in January –– welcomed their second baby, a son, together via surrogate. Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, 8 months, with Maralee Nichols.

Days later, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian wasn't rushing to name the newborn.

"Khloé hasn't shared a name yet," the source said. "She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right."

The insider added that The Kardashians star was soaking up every second of the new baby bliss.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian. Jerritt Clark/Getty ; Vivien Killilea/Getty

"Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again," they said. "She really wanted a baby boy."

Kardashian and Thompson started dating in 2016 and welcomed True in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting. Kardashian then ended her romantic relationship with the Chicago Bulls player in January of this year.