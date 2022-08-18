Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 4, Models All Pink Outfit in Adorable Photo Shoot

The 4-year-old is quite the fashionista in mom Khloé Kardashian’s recent Instagram post

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2022 02:25 PM
True Thompson
Photo: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

True Thompson is a vision in pink!

On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a slew of adorable snaps of her 4-year-old daughter True rocking an all-pink ensemble.

In the photos posted on Instagram, the little fashionista wears a bubblegum-pink denim skirt paired with a matching tank top and light pink Crocs. She accessorized her fabulous look with heart-eye pink sunglasses and a mini Louis Vuitton purse monogrammed with her name.

"On Wednesdays we wear pink 💕," Kardashian captioned her post, referencing an iconic line from Mean Girls.

Kardashian shares daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Earlier this month, a rep for Kardashian told PEOPLE that the Good American co-founder and the NBA player, 31 –– who split in January –– welcomed their second baby, a son, together via surrogate. Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, 8 months, with Maralee Nichols.

Days later, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian wasn't rushing to name the newborn.

"Khloé hasn't shared a name yet," the source said. "She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right."

The insider added that The Kardashians star was soaking up every second of the new baby bliss.

tirstan thompson and khloe kardashian
Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian. Jerritt Clark/Getty ; Vivien Killilea/Getty

"Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again," they said. "She really wanted a baby boy."

Kardashian and Thompson started dating in 2016 and welcomed True in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting. Kardashian then ended her romantic relationship with the Chicago Bulls player in January of this year.

Related Articles
khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Makes First Appearance Since Welcoming Baby Boy with Tristan Thompson
khloe kardashian/ Instagram. True thompson. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg-BVlyPuWB/. ; LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 15: Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are seen on June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Photo of Daughter True After Welcoming Baby Boy: 'Happy Sweet Girl'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Taking Her Time' Naming Son: 'She Wants It to Be Just Right,' Source Says
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcome Their Second Baby via Surrogate
khloe Kardashian, tristan thompson
Tristan Thompson Posts About Getting 'Wiser' After Welcoming Baby Boy with Khloé Kardashian
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 23: Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 23, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) ; https://www.instagram.com/realtristan13/ Tristan Thompson, Prince Basketball Skills
Tristan Thompson Shows Off 5-Year-Old Son Prince's Basketball Skills: 'Starting Them Early'
maralee thompson, tristan thompson
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo as Her and Tristan Thompson's Son Theo Turns 8 Months Old
https://www.instagram.com/p/CghysxiPnOd/ khloekardashian Verified My little lady ♥️ 6h
True Thompson Looks All Grown Up While Jet-Setting with Mom Khloé Kardashian: 'My Little Lady'
Tristan Thompson
All About Tristan Thompson's 4 Kids
khloe kardashian, true thompson
Khloé Kardashian Says She's 'So Not Ready' for Daughter True's First Day of School
Khloe Kardashian's Ocean Photoshoot is Interrupted by Nieces North and Penelope
Khloé Kardashian's Nieces North and Penelope Crash Her Bikini Photoshoot: They 'Won't Let Me Live'
khloe kardashian, true thompson
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Making the Best Memories' with Daughter True: 'I Will Forever Have Your Back'
tristan thompson
Tristan Thompson and Son Prince, 5, Wear Matching T-Shirts in Cute Car Selfie
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson Holds Hands with Woman in Greece Ahead of Welcoming Baby with Khloé Kardashian
Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Wants Ex Tristan Thompson 'Involved as Much as Possible' with New Baby: Source
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1675 -- Pictured: Media personality Kim Kardashian poses backstage on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Kim Kardashian 'Supported and Encouraged' Khloé in Pursuing Surrogacy to Have Baby No. 2: Source