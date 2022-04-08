Khloé Kardashian and her 3-year-old daughter True stepped out together at the premiere of the family's reality show The Kardashians on Thursday

Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True Have Adorable Matching Moment at The Kardashians L.A. Premiere

True Thompson is following in her mom's fashion footsteps!

On Thursday, the 3-year-old joined her mom Khloé Kardashian at the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new reality show The Kardashians, where the pair matched in rose gold-colored ensembles.

The Good American co-founder, 37, looked chic in a floor-length dress with a corset top while True wore a tank dress of the same color. The mom of one accessorized her outfit with black sunglasses while True rocked a pair of high-top Dior sneakers.

Ahead of the screening, the mother-daughter duo posed on the red carpet alongside Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. In the sweet photo, Khloé holds True against her hip as the pair smiled for the camera.

Earlier this week, Khloé proved her daughter is already a beauty mogul in the making after she shared an Instagram photo of True — whom she shares with Tristan Thompson — wearing a full face of makeup.

In the cute snap, True blows a kiss at the camera while rocking purple glittery eyeshadow and bright red lipstick.

"Good Morning 💋," Khloé captioned the post.

true thompson on trampoline Credit: khloe kardashian/ instagram

Last month, Khloé took True to a fun-filled day at a trampoline park and documented their experience on her Instagram Stories. She recorded her little girl while chasing her around the room, pairing the clip to Bruno Mars' "Runaway Baby."