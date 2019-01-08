Head-to-toe neutrals have never looked so cute!

Khloé Kardashian and her baby daughter True, 8 months, were all matching in gray in a picture the proud mama posted to her Instagram account on Monday.

In the shot — which the reality star, 34, captioned “Mommy and Baby True” with two crescent-moon emojis — Kardashian is wearing a silver slip-dress with a matching, long jacket and her icy-blonde locks in loose waves. She paired the look with a nude, matte lip and bold eyes and brows.

Meanwhile, her little one is looking cozy in the Dena Sweatshirt and Sona Sweatpants from MOLO. She’s also wearing an adorable pom-pom beanie and a pair of tiny Timberland boots.

In the future, the Good American founder might have even more kiddos to coordinate with. She recently revealed on Twitter that she has thought about what having more than one child would be like after a follower asked her point blank about growing her family.

“Goodness I don’t know!” wrote Kardashian, who shares True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. “I love her so much and I’m so complete because of her!”

“I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know,” she added. “I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me.”

The comment came hours after Kardashian shared a series of sweet videos featuring True to her Instagram Story.

Kardashian’s sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West both have more than one child. Back in July, the Revenge Body alum admitted they were “really making me think” about having more kids.

And back in season 13 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she told viewers, “Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family.”

“He wants to have like five or six kids with me and that’s lovely,” Kardashian explained. “We could start at one and we could grow from there.”