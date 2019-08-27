Image zoom True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is blingin’ with her baby girl!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star proved even further how much her daughter True has inherited her fashion sense on her Instagram Story Saturday, sharing a snapshot of the 16-month-old’s wrist adorned with two bracelets, including a gorgeous pink-and-gold one with the letter “T.”

“I melt every time,” Kardashian, 35, wrote on top of the photo.

True’s sparkly bauble is the Girls Multishape Pink Sapphire Initial Bracelet by Luisa Alexander. Available in yellow, rose or white gold, the bracelet is customizable with any initial and retails for $1,700.

Meanwhile, Kardashian stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday wearing an adult version of the jewelry: the Multishape Pink Sapphire Tennis Bracelet, which comes in the same variety of gold options and sells for $12,700.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Luisa Alexander bracelets

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of Herself and True in Matching Outfits: “A Leopard and Her Cub”

True has been rocking fabulous jewelry alongside her mama since before her first birthday. In February, the little girl was the lucky recipient of a miniature pair of golden hoop earrings that perfectly matched a pair for Kardashian.

“Dying over hoops for baby True!” the Revenge Body host wrote on her Instagram Story alongside an image that showed both her and her daughter’s new accessories.

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Shares Snap of Herself and Stormi Out for a Stroll in Matching Fendi Gear

Kardashian recently clapped back at an accusation that she uses her daughter as “an accessory,” replying to a comment posted on a photo of her and True during their recent Bahamas vacation.

“Would you like a parent NOT to create memories and traditions with their child? Would you like someone else to watch my child and me to do these things on my own?” the mother of one replied.

“I am her mother and we will celebrate life together everyday,” she continued in her Aug. 19 response. “True and I are creating magical memories TOGETHER FOREVER.”