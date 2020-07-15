While Khloé Kardashian has "always loved kids" and "always had so much patience for children," she says motherhood "gives you a different drive in life"

Khloe Kardashian Says Daughter Has Made Her 'Softer': Motherhood Is a 'Different Kind of Love'

Khloé Kardashian is taking time during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to slow down a bit at home and spend as much time as she can with her 2-year-old daughter, True.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star called in to The View on Wednesday to discuss her partnership with Nurtec ODT, as well as how she is navigating the initially "uncertain" and "scary" time at home with her baby girl.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Now I feel like I've kinda found my rhythm — this is my new normal — and I am really appreciating the reset button and all the time that I do get to spend with [True]," said Kardashian, 36. "I try to find the positive in anything, and with all the negative, there's also a lot of positive as well."

A big part of that positive is motherhood — something that, while she has "always loved kids" and "always had so much patience for children," has changed her in a big way.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

"You put somebody else way before your needs and I think it gives you a different drive in life. [True has] definitely made me softer," said Kardashian, adding with a laugh that she now has "so much more empathy for my poor mother [Kris Jenner] and what she's gone through with all of us."

"It's a different kind of love, and until you have a child it's really hard to experience," explained the Good American mogul. "I've loved my nieces and nephews like crazy, but there's nothing like having your own."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kardashian is continuing to amicably co-parent True with the toddler's dad, Tristan Thompson. In a KUWTK bonus clip released on Saturday, the mother of one ran into Andy Cohen while at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, when he asked her for the inside scoop on raising True with Thompson, 29.

"You know what, Tristan and I are in a really good space," Kardashian said, with Cohen, 52, responding, "If anyone could get in a good space with him, it's you."

"It's like I have to be an adult. Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life? I have to deal with him," the reality star replied.

Kardashian went on to share that the NBA player is "[True's] dad and he's a great dad to her," saying, "So I'm not gonna drag my feet; I'll make it as good as I can. Because that would just be harder on me. And so, it's in a really good place. I praise things like that."

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Shares Twinning Photo of Ex Tristan Thompson and Daughter True for Father's Day

Kardashian and Thompson split last year following news of the Cleveland Cavaliers pro's cheating scandal with Kardashian-Jenner family friend Jordyn Woods. Thompson also allegedly cheated on the Revenge Body star in 2018 while she was pregnant with True.

However, a source recently told PEOPLE that the exes are "giving their relationship another try."

"The lockdown made them closer," another insider said. "They hadn't spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in L.A."

"Khloé and Tristan are great co-parents," added the latter source. "They also really like each other."