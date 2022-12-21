Khloé Kardashian Reveals Daughter True Has Lost First Tooth in Cute Christmas Video

Khloé Kardashian's daughter True just achieved a major milestone!

The Kardashians star, 38, showed off adorable videos of her daughter True, 4, smiling for the camera in a photoshopped Santa hat Tuesday — and with a huge gap in her front teeth.

"She lost her first tooth," Khloé wrote on her Instagram story, which featured True singing "I lost my tooth, I lost my tooth," after her mom prompted her to share her big news.

"Say 'Ho, Ho, Ho Merry Christmas Everyone,'" Khloé added to True.

"Do you want to be Santa or Mrs. Claus?" she then asked, to which True replied "Mrs. Santa!"

True is Khloé's oldest child with former fiancé, Tristan Thompson, who is also the father of their baby boy, who they welcomed via surrogate in August.

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloé started dating the NBA star in 2016 and welcomed True in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting. Kardashian then ended her romantic relationship with the athlete in January this year.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November [2021]," a representative previously told PEOPLE.

"Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Living her life in the public eye has proved tough for Khloé at times, particularly as she went through her painful split from Thompson. Recently, the mom-of-two has displayed that she is a protective parent, revealing on Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Series on Dec. 15 that True is not allowed to sleep over at aunt Kourtney Kardashian's house.

When the Good American founder was asked by Kourtney if she was going to let her daughter sleep over any time soon, Khloé quickly responded, "Probably not."

Kourtney went on to prod Khloé for reasons why, and if it's because they perhaps have "too much fun" in their household. "No," Khloé said firmly, then cryptically disclosed, "I don't think we have enough time on this show for what the reason is."