Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Has Adorable Playdate with Kim Kardashian's Son Psalm

Keeping Up with the kute kousins!

Khloé Kardashian shared the cutest photos of daughter True and her nephew Psalm on Instagram Thursday. In a carousel of family images, the mom of one posted some loving auntie moments between her and the 5-month-old baby boy as he can be seen smiling and laughing while laying on a blanket.

The Good American mogul, 35, also included photos of 18-month-old True getting up close and personal to her youngest cousin, who was born via surrogate in May. “This is LOVE,” Kardashian captioned her photos.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian West also posted True and Psalm’s playdate on social media. “OBSESSED,” the mom of four wrote as her sister commented on Instagram: “This is EVERYTHING!!!! My babies!!!! Tutu is obsessed with Psalm!! We are so blessed!”

True has been spending a lot of quality time with her cousins lately, most recently visiting a local pumpkin patch with Stormi, who is the 20-month-old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Also in attendance was cousin Dream Kardashian, who turns 3 next month.

“Let the festivities begin,” Jenner, 22, captioned a photo of the girls spending time picking pumpkins, posing on the seat of a tractor, running around outdoors and more.

Earlier this month, True, Stormi and Dream spent time with 20-month-old Chicago as seen on their moms’ Instagram Stories. “Squad goals,” True’s mom Khloé captioned a clip of their park playdate, which marked the first time the toddlers starred in a video together since they were born.

“These girls are getting so big I can’t handle it 😍 .. thank you God for them,” Jenner wrote.