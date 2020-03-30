Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True Enjoy Some Fun in the Sun by Having a Picnic for True's Baby Doll

Image zoom True Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Thompson stepped out for some sunshine on Monday to have a picnic as they practice social distancing amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The reality star, 35, shared some videos on her Instagram Stories of her daughter, who turns 2 next month, putting together a picnic for a babydoll.

In the first clip, True wears a floral dress and tiny white Doc Martens as she pics up her baby doll’s high chair.

“Oh, you’re so strong!” Khloé tells her daughter, who hands her the high chair and says “thank you!” before running off to get some food for the doll’s lunch.

Khloé then pans the camera to their picnic table, which is covered in plastic food, saying, “It’s our picnic.”

True then asks her mom to move her doll to the other side of the table, and once it’s there, sets the doll’s miniature table with a plate, utensils and a bottle.

In another clip, Khloé shows True in her playhouse, getting out some more fake food and opening a play fridge.

“Yay!” True says when her mom opens the door for her.

On Sunday, True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, shared some adorable Polaroid photos on Instagram of some father-daughter time, captioning the post with a simple red heart emoji.

A source told PEOPLE last week that the NBA player has been going back and forth between his Los Angeles home and Khloé’s house in Calabasas to spend time with True.

“Khloé is still staying at home with True. They haven’t had any playdates with True’s cousins and are only playing at home in the backyard,” a source told PEOPLE last Sunday.

“Tristan has been around and stayed at Khloé’s house for a few days so he could spend time with True. They are all healthy,” the source added. “Khloé and Tristan are not back together. Again, being the best co-parents is their only priority.“

The entire Kardashian-Jenner family has been spending time apart during the ongoing public health crisis, and have also been encouraging their followers to stay home as well.

As of Monday, there have been at least 160,718 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with more than 3,000 deaths.

