For Khloé Kardashian, there’s nothing better than seeing her adorable baby girl.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 34, shared a sweet moment on Snapchat Thursday with a too cute video of daughter True giggling at her mom.

“Who is this beautiful sweet girl? Say I’m True! That’s me, Mom. I’m True,” the mother of one happily said to her 4-month-old daughter.

True was dressed in an all-pink outfit, complete with a headband, bandana and lace onesie.

Kardashian, who posted footage of her Calabasas backyard, also shared a video of True with the app’s signature flower crown filter as the infant adorably yawned at the camera.

The Good American mogul recently enjoyed a getaway to the beaches of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with boyfriend and father of her child, Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian was spotted in a cheeky one-piece (her favorite swimsuit style!), putting her famous curves on display during the vacation that was also enjoyed by sister Kendall Jenner and the model’s basketball player beau Ben Simmons.

The new mom recently shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram of True and cousin Penelope Disick playing in True’s all-pink nursery — next to her Nursery Works Vetro Acrylic Crib — snapping pictures with a super cute camera.

“These are the moments I’ve been waiting for!!! how blessed am I?!?!” Khloé captioned the photos. “P is an incredible photographer! And True is a very good baby model lol (she sort of had no choice).”

Also, the NBA star’s best friend Savas Oguz posted a photo of him and True, playfully joking about babysitting duties.

“Baby True and her security,” he captioned a rare filter-free photo of the pair.