True Is Walking! Khloé Kardashian Proudly Shares Videos of Her 1-Year-Old’s First Steps

True Thompson is growing up!

The 1-year-old recently took some of her very first steps – and mom Khloé Kardashian was there to capture it all on camera.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, shared two videos of her 1-year-old daughter slowly but surely walking on her own Sunday to her Instagram story.

In the first clip, True, wearing a white nightgown, makes her way from a ball pit to Kardashian’s waiting arms.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“Yay!” the mom of one happily says as True falls into her hands.

In the second video, Kardashian calls for her daughter to “Come here!” and she does, babbling as she leaves the support of a couch and wobbles to her waiting mom and gives her a hug.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter True with Her Cousins North and Penelope

The sweet posts come one day after True’s grandmother Kris Jenner shared an adorable video of the little one happily getting a bath in the kitchen sink, and shrieking with delight while playing with the water.

“This is my Saturday mood …. and my heart… this is one happy girl!! @khloekardashian you are truly blessed!!! #love #family #true #mybabybunny,” Jenner wrote.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reunite to Celebrate Daughter True’s Epic First Birthday Party

The toddler, who Kardashian shares with ex Tristan Thompson, turned 1 on April 12, and celebrated with a lavish fete featuring butterfly decorations, cotton candy vendors, whimsical balloons and more.

The party also served as a reunion for Kardashian and Thompson, who were seen together for the first time since news broke of his cheating scandal with longtime Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods.

Thompson, 28, was seen in videos shared to Kardashian’s Instagram story, and to his own Instagram account.

The NBA player previously celebrated his daughter’s first birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute featuring a series of photos.

“True-ly Perfect,” he captioned the pictures. “My baby girl is one today. Man time goes by soo fast but I’m loving every minute of it. Can’t wait for us to sit home all day and watch lion king and paw patrol lol. ❤️❤️❤️ #MyTwin.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian told PEOPLE earlier this month it’s been difficult watching her daughter grow in the blink of an eye.

“It’s so corny but you don’t realize how fast time goes by until you see a child growing in front of you. It’s scary and sad because it goes so fast. Can we slow down time?” she said. “I am utterly obsessed with her. The first year has been amazing. And I really feel like I was meant to do this.”

True’s first steps come several months after her cousin, Stormi Webster, learned to walk, too.

Stormi’s mom Kylie Jenner took to Instagram in January ahead of the tot’s Feb. 1 birthday to reveal she was very close to taking her first steps.

“Ooo we’re learning how to walk, huh?” Jenner said after Stormi took a few enthusiastic steps with her mom’s help, eventually settling against Jenner’s legs following her not-quite-steady stroll.

Stormi has since mastered the art, and on Friday, Jenner shared a video of Stormi walking around while dressed as the superhero Thor in celebration of the premiere of Avengers: Endgame.