True is covering the entire animal kingdom for Halloween — even the mythical side!

Khloé Kardashian‘s 6-month-old baby girl is somehow even more adorable in a photo slideshow the reality star shared to Instagram Wednesday. In the first set of snapshots, True is twinning with her mom (and 9-month-old cousin Chicago!) in coordinating unicorn ensembles.

The mother-daughter duo smile for the camera in several whimsical photographs, while Kardashian, 34, goes in for a kiss in another image.

True’s costume is a complete commitment: an all-white zip-up onesie, complete with a unicorn tail and hood with a unicorn face and horn, plus striped leggings.

Khloé Kardashian, niece Chicago and daughter True Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The second set of photos sees True getting in touch with her eucalyptus-loving side, donning a precious panda costume with an impressively detailed hood for the head.

In the final image, the adorable tot sticks out her tongue while sitting in a window, surrounded by leafy greenery for the full effect.

“Happy Halloween!!!! It’s our first Halloween together!!!!” the proud mom captioned her snapshot set. “She’s too cute to spook!! (Don’t judge me, I have more costumes to post lol) 🦄🐼”

Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

True’s cute costume spam comes two days after aunt Kylie Jenner shared photos of her own daughter, 8-month-old Stormi, matching with her mama as a pink butterfly.

In one image, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 21, was photographed squatting with Stormi on her lap wearing identical wings.

Jenner later shared a solo shot of Stormi in the costume, giving followers a closer look at her adorable ensemble.