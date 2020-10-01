"We wanted to give the girls a pre preschool class [to] bring a little normal back," Khloé Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday

Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Attends 'First Day of Preschool' from Home with Cousins

School is officially in session for the littlest Kardashian kids!

On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian shared a glimpse into the homeschool life of her 2-year-old daughter True and her cousins Psalm, 16 months, Stormi, 2½, and Chicago, 2½.

After writing "First day of preschool for the munchkins" atop the first snapshot — which showed the kids sitting around a table with books — Kardashian, 36, posted more images of True playing with clay and paint, before sharing an image of the girls sitting down to have a snack during story time.

"I know the kids are young," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote in her final Story installment about the fun-filled day. "They were so used to their group classes that they were taking before COVID hit."

"So we wanted to give the girls a pre preschool class," she explained. "Bring a little normal back."

Earlier in the day, Stormi didn't hold back in showing off her excitement over her academic milestone, jumping up and down in a video shared to mom Kylie Jenner's Instagram feed.

"First day of school! First day of school!" she exclaimed as Jenner, 23, could be heard laughing in the background alongside Stormi's dad Travis Scott.

The toddler also rocked one stylish accessory for her "first day of homeschool," as shown in an adorable snapshot shared to the Kylie Cosmetics mogul's Instagram Story on Wednesday.

In the cute photo, Stormi sported a big smile as she showed off her light pink backpack by French high-fashion luxury goods brand Hermès.

The kids have had their fair share of music lessons as of late, too. Last month, Kris Jenner posted an adorable clip of her granddaughters Stormi, True, Chicago and Dream Renée, who turns 4 next month, putting on a musical performance, with each playing different instruments while singing along to their own lyrics.

In the video, Stormi rocked it out on the drums while True and Chicago strummed purple and green guitars, respectively. Their cousin Dream could be seen playing the tambourine.