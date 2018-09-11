True is the apple of Khloé Kardashian‘s eye.

The reality star’s baby girl, who turns 5 months old on Wednesday, was having too much fun in a cheeky new photograph Kardashian shared with her Instagram followers Tuesday.

Dressed in an all-black outfit, baby True rested on a chair adorned with a tropical leaf print while sticking her tongue out for the camera and lifting one tiny foot into the air.

“🎶 You are my sunshine! My only sunshine 🎶,” Kardashian, 34, wrote alongside the image.

Khloé Kardashian's Instagram Story Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian's Instagram Story Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In a separate video shared to her Instagram Story Tuesday, the Good American designer took her followers on a tour of her dressing room, which had been adorned with photos of her baby girl.

“On set for something and look how they did my whole dressing room! Crystals and baby True,” said Kardashian, explaining of one item with True’s picture on the front, “And this one’s a puzzle.”

Kardashian’s adorable snapshot comes one day after True’s aunt Kim Kardashian West shared a photograph of her niece spending some quality time with her 7-month-old cousin Chicago.

In the Instagram photo, Chicago struck a seemingly protective pose for the sake of her little cousin, while the latter flashed a huge grin from her baby chair.

“I got this True,” Kardashian West, 37, joked of her daughter’s internal monologue.