True‘s got moves!

Khloé Kardashian‘s 22-month-old daughter led her mama in a fun dance routine recently, where the two got down inside True’s bedroom to Justin Timberlake‘s smash hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from the Trolls soundtrack.

True wears a pair of sweet striped pajamas for the dance session, holding on to a Sesame Street doll as she and Kardashian, 35, move to the beat — backed by the same neon lights reading “Baby Thompson” that could be seen at Kardashian’s baby shower almost two years ago.

The Revenge Body host shows off her toned body in a sports-bra-and-leggings combo during their routine as she exclaims “Woo!” and “Go, Tutu, go!”, using her nickname for her only child with ex Tristan Thompson.

Both Kardashian and True soon had a Sesame Street doll apiece to dance with. For the toddler, Zoe, and for her mom, Abby Cadabby. “That’s a good dance!” the reality star told her energetic little girl.

Kardashian wrote in her caption that the dance party isn’t a one-off occurrence — instead, “Recently this has been our morning routine. Same song 🎶 can’t stop the feeling by Justin Timberlake🎶 Same dance partners 🤍.”

Many of the duo’s friends and family members chimed in on the comments about the cuteness of the video, like Tracy Romulus who wrote, “Ahhhhhhhhhhhhh I love her so much 💕” and Kimora Lee Simmons, who remarked, “OMG!!! 😍😍🎉🎉.”

Kylie Jenner called the video of her sister and niece “The best,” and Kardashian couldn’t help but agree — and give a shout-out to Jenner’s 2-year-old daughter Stormi for her influence.

“Thanks to Stormis World she is now feeling trolls,” Kardashian said of True, who was one of many lucky guests at Stormi’s Trolls-inclusive birthday bash earlier this month, in her reply to Jenner, 22.

The adorable mother-daughter clip came one day after Kardashian gave her followers a glimpse into her morning mealtime with baby True. In the photo, the star looked happy as ever to be enjoying the time with her daughter, throwing her hand up in the air and seemingly shouting something in excitement.

Meanwhile, True — who was surrounded by a giant teddy bear and her Abby and Zoe dolls, as well as an Elmo plush and large arrangement of pink and white roses — stared up at her mother from her highchair, no doubt ready to join in on the playtime but sporting a hilariously unimpressed expression on her face.

“Great Morning!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality captioned her Wednesday shot, between two heart emojis.

Shortly after she shared the photo, Thompson, 28, left an affectionate reply. “Morning Mommy and Tutu!!” the professional basketball player responded, adding heart and praise hands emojis.