It may be the first day of fall, but Khloé Kardashian is still looking back on summer with fondness.

The Revenge Body host, 35, shared a new batch of photographs to Instagram on Monday that gave her followers a closer look into the Bahamas vacation she took last month with her 17-month-old daughter True in tow.

Also along for the tropical getaway? Kardashian’s big sister Kim Kardashian West, along with all four of her kids: Psalm, 4 months, Chicago, 20 months, Saint, 3½, and North, 6.

“I was going through my phone and found these photos from our vacation with LaLa [Anthony] and Kimberly,” Kardashian captioned her photo set, which featured her and True lounging on the beach and additional snapshots of the toddler playing in the sand with her cousins Chicago and Saint.

“We had the best time and created the best memories! 💋 family over EVERYTHING always,” she added.

Kardashian West, 38, left two comments on the post, writing, “The best!!!” followed by, “Seriously I love our family.”

From True’s visit to Pig Beach to Chicago’s brave face-to-face encounter with a snake, the kids weren’t lacking on memorable activities during their August journey down to the Bahamas.

They got their fair share of kicking back in during the trip too, though. In one particularly cute post, Kardashian shared images of her daughter and niece digging into bags of chips — for Chi, Cheetos Puffs, and for True, Sensible Portions’ Garden Veggie Straws.

“Chi: I heard my mama say ‘vacation calories don’t count,’ ” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star joked in the caption, as she imagined a conversation between them. “True: Don’t tell me twice Chi.”

Kardashian West even shared the first photo with all four of her kids on the beach, captioning it, “I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!”

Following her first birthday in April, True’s summer was chock full of bonding moments with her cousins.

In early August, Rob Kardashian shared an adorable photograph of True hanging out with his 2½-year-old daughter Dream Renée, striking a sweet pose for the camera as they soaked up the sun together.

Dream had her arm wrapped around her younger cousin in the picture, wearing a floral-patterned swimsuit and a straw hat plus a pair of stylin’ pink shades. True was looking off camera, but couldn’t have been cuter in her one-piece bathing suit with a cherry pattern, completing the look with a white sun hat.

“Dream and True ❤️❤️,” Rob, 32, wrote alongside the image of his daughter and niece.