The fashion apple doesn’t fall far from the tree for Khloé Kardashian!

In honor of the recent Christmas holiday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a gallery of images showing off her and her 20-month-old daughter True‘s matching glamorous ensembles that they seemingly wore to attend Kourtney Kardashian‘s Christmas Eve party on Tuesday.

Both Khloé, 35, and True rocked glittery gold dresses for the occasion. The mother of one opted for a one-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit in the front, posing in stiletto heels for the photos she shared on her Instagram account Thursday.

Her mini-me was dressed in a tulle-heavy toddler dress with a sequined bodice, complete with a silver chain necklace, gold boots and a white hair bow.

“🎄Merry Christmas 2019 🎄,” Khloé captioned the mother-daughter snapshots, following up with another post that showed her daughter’s dress and hairdo from the back.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan gathered at Kourtney’s house for Christmas Eve this year, which was transformed into a winter wonderland for the occasion — complete with carolers serenading guests as they entered, Santa Claus posing for photos and a performance by Sia, who belted her song “Chandelier” for the crowd.

Other family members shared moments from the special day on their social media, too — like Kim Kardashian West, who posted photos and clips of the over-the-top festive décor, food and snazzy entertainment.

The KKW Beauty mogul, 39, praised her older sister, 40, and her party-throwing skills, saying everything looked “so homey and beautiful” as she showed off the décor on her Instagram Stories.

She also shared a photo set of her immediate family (herself, husband Kanye West and their kids Psalm, 7 months, Chicago, 2 next month, Saint, 4, and North, 6½) enjoying Christmas Eve, decked out in their holiday best attire, on her Instagram feed.

Khloé wasn’t the only one twinning with her mini for the evening. Kylie Jenner and her baby girl Stormi were a yuletide vision in emerald green, rocking matching custom dresses by Ralph & Russo.

Ahead of the holiday bash, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul posed with her 22-month-old daughter for a series of Instagram photos, showing off their matching outfits.

Stormi looked adorable in her dress, which was affixed with ruffled sleeves, and she paired the look with white sneakers and a ballerina bun. Jenner, 22, opted for a more upscale, festive look — dressed head to toe in green with an impressive emerald necklace and matching satin pumps.

“Most wonderful time of the year ✨ thank you @ralphandrusso for the custom dresses,” the reality television star captioned her photo gallery.