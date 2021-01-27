Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True, 2½, Cheer for Tristan Thompson from Home: 'That My Daddy!'

True is Dad's No. 1 fan!

During Monday night's Boston Celtics game against the Chicago Bulls (which the Celtics ended up winning 119-103) Khloé Kardashian documented the sweet moment her daughter True, 2½, shouted proudly at the TV screen when her dad Tristan Thompson appeared. The mommy-daughter pair watched the game while cuddled up.

"That my Daddy! That my Daddy!" the toddler proclaims in the clip, which was shared on Kardashian's Instagram Story and later re-uploaded by fan accounts on Twitter.

"What?! Yeah!" the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star says while joining in, adding, "Oh, it's a commercial now. He'll come back."

In November, Thompson signed a $19-million deal with the Celtics for two years after playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine seasons. In the days following the deal, the Canadian-born basketball star also officially became a United States citizen.

"I came to the U.S. on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I'm now truly living the American dream," he said in a quote shared by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Twitter account.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in July that Kardashian and Thompson were "giving their relationship another try." Another source added that "everything is great" between the two.

"Their focus is True and they keep doing fun family activities together. Khloé really believes that things will continue to be great even after Tristan has to return to work," the insider said at the time. "She is very impressed with how he has stepped up."