Khloé Kardashian Enjoys 'Great Morning' with Daughter True — and Tristan Thompson Weighs In

Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True are proving breakfast is the most important and fun meal of the day!

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, gave her followers a glimpse into her morning mealtime with her 22-month-old and a few of True’s fluffy friends.

In the photo, Kardashian looks happy as ever to be enjoying the morning with her daughter, throwing her hand up in the air and seemingly shouting something in excitement.

Meanwhile, baby True — who is surrounded by a giant teddy bear and pink stuffed Sesame Street dolls, as well as a large arrangement of pink and white roses — stares up at her mother from her highchair, no doubt ready to join in on the playtime but sporting a hilariously unimpressed expression on her face.

“Great Morning!” the mother of one captioned the shot, alongside two heart emojis.

Shortly after she shared the photo, Kardashian’s ex (and True’s father), Tristan Thompson, left an affectionate reply. “Morning Mommy and Tutu!!” the professional basketball player responded, using the former couple’s nickname for their daughter and adding heart and praise hands emojis.

The athlete’s comment comes one day after a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian has “moved on” from the drama surrounding last year’s cheating scandal between Jordyn Woods and Thompson, 28.

“This is not really anything that Khloé talks about now. It happened a year ago, it was rough, but she has moved on,” said the insider. “She has worked hard to move past all of the negativity.”

In February 2019, reports surfaced that Woods, Kylie Jenner‘s best friend at the time, had hooked up with Thompson, the father of Kardashian’s child. (Woods, 22, adamantly denied having sex with him.)

The cheating scandal effectively ended Woods’ friendship with Jenner, 22, and led to Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s split. Thompson also allegedly cheated on Kardashian in 2018, days before she gave birth to True.

Image zoom KhloéKardashian (L); Tristan Thompson Stefanie Keenan/Getty; George Pimentel/Getty

Though the breakup was hard on the Revenge Body host, she has worked hard to maintain an amicable relationship with Thompson for the sake of their daughter.

“Her whole focus is now on co-parenting with Tristan. She doesn’t care about anything else,” said the source. “She just wants True to feel loved and have both parents in her life.”

And despite any rumors of a reconciliation — or Thompson’s numerous attempts to win Kardashian back — their relationship isn’t romantic.

“Khloé and Tristan are not back together,” the insider told PEOPLE. “This is not anything that Khloé is interested in. But they are getting along great.”