Khloé Kardashian Says Daughter True's Second Birthday Party Might Be a 'Hybrid' of Two Fun Themes

True is turning 2 next month, which means Khloé Kardashian is in full brainstorm mode for her baby girl’s bash.

But the final theme isn’t set in stone quite yet, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed on Twitter last Thursday night after a fan asked what she had in store for the party.

“It was going to be Sesame Street but now she’s obsessed with trolls ever since Stormi’s birthday,” replied Kardashian, 35, calling out her 2-year-old niece. “So I might have to do a little Hybrid party lol.”

Trolls characters did indeed make an appearance last month at Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s daughter’s birthday party, which was dubbed StormiWorld 2 and also included touches from the movie Frozen.

The birthday girl and mom Jenner, 22, wore matching sequined outfits and enjoyed amusement park rides, plenty of treats and fun times with cousins True, Dream Renée, 3, Saint, 4, and North, 6½.

As of late, True’s appreciation for Trolls has bled into her morning routines with Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson, who is True’s father.

“Recently this has been our morning routine. Same song 🎶 can’t stop the feeling by Justin Timberlake🎶 Same dance partners,” the Revenge Body host captioned a cute pair of clips last month that showed her and her daughter jamming out to the song while clutching two of True’s Sesame Street dolls.

One day later, Thompson, 28, posted a video of himself and True dancing to the same song. Taken at Kardashian’s home, the footage saw True literally running circles around her NBA star dad before Thompson stood up from his crouching position and got into the rhythm with his little girl, singing along.

The Sesame Street dolls — Abby Cadabby and Zoe, along with a large plush Elmo — previously made an appearance at Kardashian and True’s breakfast table, in a cute snapshot posted that same week that the reality star captioned, “Great Morning!” alongside two heart emojis.

Last year, True celebrated her first birthday at a huge outdoor celebration that included butterfly decorations, cotton-candy vendors, balloons and more.

Kardashian raved about the bash on Instagram, writing, “True turns ONE! After my baby shower, I didn’t think we could ever top such a dream like party but with the help of @wildchildparty and @mindyweiss we did! Look at these pastel gorgeous balloons! And the sweet butterflies on top … oh My!! Thank you so much for turning my vision into reality, love is in the details.”

Thompson celebrated his daughter’s birthday as seen in videos shared on Kardashian’s Instagram Story and his own Instagram account. The party marked the first time True’s parents had been seen together since news of his cheating scandal involving Jordyn Woods broke in February 2019.

“You deserve all the jewels,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player told his baby girl at one point as he held her, while she seemed enthralled in the gold chain around his neck.