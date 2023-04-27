Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet New Photos of Daughter True's Disneyland Birthday Trip: 'My Girl'

Khloé Kardashian is sharing another glimpse of her daughter True's birthday celebrations at Disneyland.

The Good American co-founder, 38, shared a cute photo of her 5-year-old daughter sporting silver Mickey Mouse ears with a bow and the caption, "My Girl 🤍," on her Instagram Wednesday.

In the photo, Kardashian is seen holding a smiling True, who also wore a furry fleece, inside an attraction at the theme park. The mom of two rocked a double denim look for the outing, wearing a light blue jacket and matching jeans with black shades and a backpack.

Kardashian was joined by friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro for the day out, while True had cousins Stormi Webster and Chicago West, both, 5, and Dream Kardashian, 6, in tow to celebrate the birthday girl, who turned 5 on April 12, as well as Halcro's daughter Dove, 3.

The reality star also shared a further peek into the outing on her Instagram Stories Wednesday.

Within a picture collage featuring a Ferris wheel and blocks reading "I Love You," Kardashian shared a photo of herself with True, who pulled a funny face, and sister Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago, who wore pink Mickey Mouse ears.

The collage also featured a snapshot of Kardashian standing behind True — whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson — and smiling during the outing.

A second collage showed Kardashian posing with all the kids at Disneyland as they wore 3D glasses for a ride, as well as her dancing with True, who wore a pink sports jersey with the number 13 on it along with one of her girl gang.

Khloe Kardashian shares more photos of daughter True's Disneyland birthday celebrations. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

True's NBA star dad, 32, with whom Kardashian also shares an 8-month-old son, famously wore number 13 when he played for the Boston Celtics during the 2020-2021 season.

The Kardashians star's photo drop comes after she first shared a glimpse into the Disney celebrations on Tuesday. "We went to Disneyland 🤍," she captioned the carousel of sweet images, which showed the party group meeting Mickey Mouse.

Along with meeting other different characters, the girls also rode the teacups — a move Kourtney Kardashian Barker said took "bravery" on her younger sister's part.

Khloe Kardashian. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

"Wow a very big adventure for you," wrote the 44-year-old. "And the teacups?!! That's bravery. As someone who would move into Disneyland, I still don't do the teacups 😵‍💫😊😊."

"Gah you really are the best mommy and auntie!! ❤️💫💕 Best Day Ever," social media influencer Halcro commented.