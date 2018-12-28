Khloé Kardashian Laments Searching for Biracial Doll for True — Before Buying This Affordable One

Christmas may be over, but Khloé Kardashian is still picking up gifts for her 8-month-old daughter, True.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reached out to her legions of followers on Twitter to see if they could help her find the perfect biracial baby doll for her only child.

“Anyone know what brand makes a sweet looking biracial baby doll?” Kardashian, 34, tweeted. “Nothing too life like. Those silicone babies really freak me out! Some look so real and some look 🤦🏼‍♀️.”

She followed up the message by sending out a photo of what she’d found so far, questioning the choices. “Why though?” she wrote. “Since when did they make baby doll private parts?? And who can I speak to about these belly buttons?”

Eventually, the youngest Kardashian sister decided on “Natasha,” the Götz Baby Doll from Pottery Barn Kids. It retails online for $69.

“Bought Natasha,” Kardashian tweeted to a fan who recommended the toy, with a heart emoji.

Of course, that’s not all that True got for Christmas.

On Monday, Kardashian revealed what True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, gifted their daughter. “Thank you daddy,” she wrote over a photo on her Instagram Stories, which showed four different pairs of Nike sneakers all for little True.

Tristan, 26, not only gave his baby girl a pair of white Air Force 1’s, but also a pink pair. He also gifted her a pair of black Air Max 90’s.

Kardashian later shared a video of True playing on the floor in a pink onesie, with the proud mom saying “Merry Christmas” in the clip.

That was just the beginning. After joining her mom for the annual Christmas Eve bash, True had an exciting Christmas morning — getting a bedazzled pink baby Bentley and a handful of jewelry items, including a “True” name bracelet.

Kardashian made sure True had a special first Christmas, which included joining her aunts and cousins for the 2018 KarJenner Christmas card.

Despite Kim Kardashian West’s earlier assertions that the family wouldn’t be able to do a photo shoot this year because of all the drama over last year’s card, several members of the family and their kids came together to make it work.

The final photo included Kardashian West’s three kids, Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster; Kourtney Kardashian and her children, and Dream Kardashian — Rob Kardashian‘s daughter with Blac Chyna.

For the merry occasion, the family dressed all in white and squeezed on to a matching couch.

Missing from the action were Kendall Jenner, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Tristan Thompson, Rob Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner.

“This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules were changing, my husband was in and out of town. But the day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us,” Kim explained on Twitter.

“Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas.”