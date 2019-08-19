True is one with nature — but she has some reservations.

Khloé Kardashian‘s 16-month-old daughter is a little wary in a collection of snapshots the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared to Instagram on Monday, showing the pair wading into the water at Pig Beach in the Bahamas where a few of the cute creatures are taking a dip alongside them in the background.

In the first snapshot, Kardashian, 35, holds True on her hip — but the baby girl (who’s twinning with her mom in a too-cute leopard-print swimsuit) is looking off camera, clearly distracted by the local wildlife.

“True is still processing how she feels about the pigs 🐷,” the mother of one captioned her sunny images taken at the celeb-loved spot. “I think the other pigs are still sleeping. It’s early.”

The reality star shared in a comment that her little girl’s swimsuit is by NATAYAKIM. The child’s version retails for $242 on the brand’s website, while adult sizes go for $403.

True and her mama have been on vacation in the Bahamas as of late, soaking up the sun’s rays while donning a variety of coordinating beach attire.

Over the weekend, Kardashian shared multiple photographs of herself showing off her toned abs in a baby-blue bikini, while she and her daughter — dressed in a sweet cloud-print swimsuit in a similar color — played in and lounged on the sand.

“My beach baby and Me 🐚,” she wrote alongside one post that contained fun moments from their day, including one image where the Revenge Body star buried True’s bottom half in the sand.

Leopard has been one of the mother-daughter duo’s preferred patterns this summer, it seems. Earlier this month, they were featured in several photos together wearing matching animal-print outfits as they posed outside.

For the sweet photo shoot, Kardashian wore a leopard-print romper from Naked Wardrobe, accessorizing her trendy outfit with black sneakers, massive hoop earrings, sunglasses, a Dior headscarf and a Fendi brown velvet belt bag.

True, meanwhile, matched her mother in a leopard-print headscarf and wore a black ensemble with black sneakers. The youngster also had her signature smile on full display as she beamed for the camera alongside Kardashian.

“A leopard and her cub 🐆,” the Good American designer captioned the stylish shot.