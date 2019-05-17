Summer has arrived early for Khloé Kardashian and baby True!

The Revenge Body host took her 13-month-old daughter out for a little fun in the sun recently, sharing a pair of photos that showed the duo dressed in their warm-weather best,

In the first snap — captioned, “Paradise found” — Kardashian, 34, lounges on the sand with her feet in the ocean as True sits between her legs, leaning forward to explore in the water.

The second image depicts a smiley True dressed all in pink, including a striped swimsuit and baby turban, and holding a pair of pink, heart-shaped sunglasses as she sits on her mama. “My Water Baby 💞,” Kardashian wrote.

The serene snaps come one day after TMZ shared an advance clip of Kardashian’s appearance on Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser, where she praised True’s dad, her ex Tristan Thompson, for being a present, attentive father.

“I know [True’s] dad is a great person,” she said, adding of the 28-year-old NBA player’s presence at their daughter’s first-birthday bash last month, “I know how much he loves her and cares about her, so I want him to be there and it was civilized and we did it.”

The party marked the first time Kardashian and Thompson had been seen together since news of his cheating scandal involving former family friend Jordyn Woods broke in February.

Kardashian also admitted that the lavish outdoor celebration — which included butterfly decorations, cotton-candy vendors, approximately $8,500 worth of whimsical balloons and more — was more for her than her daughter, although she regrets nothing because of the “memories” she will be able to look back on through photos.

“I just wanted a happy, heavenly place, but I know that she’s gonna wanna look back at all of her childhood memories like we all do,” said the Good American mogul. “Me and my sisters, we will sit on the floor looking at our old photo albums, talking.”

“We don’t remember. We remember what our parents told us and we act like we know everything about this photo,” continued the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “And I want to give [True] the same thing.”

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers player shared adorable photos of his kids: True, plus his 2-year-old son Prince Oliver with ex Jordan Craig.

The tribute came two days after Mother’s Day, when the pro baller did not celebrate his children’s mothers by acknowledging them on social media.

Fortunately, Thompson did remember to post something sweet about his own mom.

“Happy Mother’s Day Mommy ❤️ I love you soo much I’m so blessed to have a mother that loves me the way you do and [is] willing to sacrifice everything for her kids,” he wrote.