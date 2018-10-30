Babes in Bali!

On Tuesday morning, Khloé Kardashian shared a stunning sunset snapshot from the recent island vacation she took with sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian, plus their children.

The photograph shows Khloé, 34, holding her 6-month-old baby girl True while posing on the beach, wearing a tank top that reads “J’adore Dior” while True sports a pink ruffled top and white shorts.

“In my life, I don’t believe I have ever seen a sunset more beautiful than the ones I witnessed in Bali,” wrote the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “Black sand beaches that sparkle and cotton candy sunsets. Thankful for the memories baby True and I are creating 💕”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: Kardashian Family Vacation! See All the Photos from the Sisters’ Bali Trip with Their Kids

Kim, 38, and Kourtney, 39, got in on the photo fun from their joint vacation too. On Sunday, Kim shared a particularly adorable snapshot of her 9-month-old daughter Chicago sitting beside her cousin True.

In the image, Chicago smiled while looking down toward her toes as True’s face lit up while she gazed at her slightly older cousin. Making the moment even cuter, both tiny tots wore light-colored tops with matching bottoms.

“Besties in Bali,” the mother of three fittingly captioned the photo.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message About Being “Brutally Broken”



Kourtney also posted a series of adorable images of her and her daughter Penelope Scotland, 6, taking in the local scenery. “Thank you Bali for the happiness and peace,” she wrote alongside the photos.

Highlighting another act of cousinly love, she posted a snapshot of her youngest child Reign Aston, 3½, putting his arms around baby True.

“He protects her,” Kourtney captioned the photo.