Cousin love!

In a Monday post to her website and app, new mom Khloé Kardashian raved about how her 3-month-old daughter True is connecting with all the other adorable KarJenner kids.

“Having all of the cousins together is SUCH a blessing and a dream! We have baby class once a week together with all of the kids and it’s incredible!” wrote Khloé, 34.

Explains the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, “Seeing their strong little personalities bond with each other is the best thing to witness. I can’t wait to watch it continue!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Penelope Disick and True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

True Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Sings Smiling Daughter True a Sweet “Good Morning” Tune: “That’s Your Song”

Khloé is an aunt to eight nieces and nephews via her siblings Kylie Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian: Stormi, 5 months, Chicago, 6 months, Dream Renée, 20 months, Saint, 2½, Reign Aston, 3½, North, 5, Penelope Scotland, 6, and Mason Dash, 8½.

RELATED VIDEO: The Kardashian Kids



“It’s so fun to see how they all interact and connect,” she says of the kids. “Right now, Dream and Reign are super obsessed with each other.”

“Chicago knows that she’s the oldest one out of the three babies and she definitely shows off a little bit in front of True, LOL,” Khloé reveals. “It’s very cute.”

Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West with daughters True and Chicago Kim Kardsahian/Instagram

In a pair of videos Khloé shared to her Snapchat account earlier this month, Kourtney, 39, picked up True and said, “I’m gonna steal her for baby class.”

A rendition of “The Wheels on the Bus” could be heard in a third video shared by the Good American mogul, where a group of youngsters were dancing around to the famed kids’ song.

Also in attendance was Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, who held baby True on her lap while Dream busted an adorable move with the other children to the tune of “Mambo No. 5” by Lou Bega.

“Baby class is poppin!!!!” Khloé wrote atop the latter video.