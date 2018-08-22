Carry On! Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Video Dancing with True to Ariana Grande

True is riding in major comfort — and style!

In a new series of clips shared to Khloé Kardashian‘s Snapchat account, the reality star’s 4-month-old baby girl is resting snugly in front of her mama in a carrier by Babybjörn.

Kardashian, 34, sweetly instructs her daughter, “Say hi, Mama” in the first mirror-selfie video, zooming the camera in and out on baby True, who’s wearing a cute bow headband.

The following footage shows the mother-daughter pair snuggled close while spending some time outdoors, where Kardashian kisses her head gently to the tune of Ariana Grande‘s song “R.E.M.”

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

The new videos come five days after the Good American designer shared a sweet moment on Snapchat, with a too-cute video of little True giggling at her mom.

“Who is this beautiful sweet girl? Say, ‘I’m True! That’s me, Mom. I’m True,’ ” the mother of one happily said to her adorable daughter.

True was dressed in an all-pink outfit, complete with a headband, bandana and lace onesie.

True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Baby True is certainly already comfortable in front of a camera. Last week, she posed patiently in a chair for Kardashian’s niece Penelope Scotland, 6, in a series of heartwarming images the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared to Instagram.

The adorable cousins had their one-on-one photo shoot with Fujifilm's Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera in True’s nursery, where her Nursery Works lucite Vetro crib and True’s flamingo-patterned bedding could be seen in the background.

“These are the moments I’ve been waiting for!!! 😍😍😍 how blessed am I?!?!” wrote Kardashian. “P is an incredible photographer! And True is a very good baby model lol (she sort of had no choice).”