Image zoom Khloé Kardashian and daughter Tru Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is not entertaining criticism about her relationship with her daughter.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian personality, 35, has been on a Bahamas getaway with her 16-month-old baby True, where she has been posting snapshots of the two spending time together on the beach this week.

In the comments of one particularly serene photo — taken from the back while Kardashian holds True, walking along the shoreline — one Instagram user asked the star, “U do know that your baby isn’t an accessory right?”

“Would you like a parent NOT to create memories and traditions with their child? Would you like someone else to watch my child and me to do these things on my own?” the mother of one replied.

“I am her mother and we will celebrate life together everyday,” Kardashian continued in her Monday response. “True and I are creating magical memories TOGETHER FOREVER.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian's Instagram comments Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Troll Who Claims She’s Not a Working Mom: “I Most Definitely Am”

The mother-daughter duo have been having all sorts of adventures together during their tropical getaway, as well as with Kardashian’s sister Kim Kardashian West and the latter’s younger daughter Chicago, 19 months.

In a series of photographs the Revenge Body star shared to Instagram on Monday, True — outfitted in a leopard-print swimsuit by NATAYAKIM — was sporting a sweet pair of white shades as she sat next to Chicago, who was wearing a cute black-and-white outfit with a lace trim.

After snaps showing the girls drinking from cups of water, Kardashian posted three images of them digging into bags of chips — for Chicago, Cheetos Puffs, and for True, Sensible Portions’ Garden Veggie Straws.

“Chi: I heard my mama say ‘vacation calories don’t count,’ ” Kardashian began the hilarious caption, miming a conversation between the cousins. “True: Don’t tell me twice Chi.”

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: 5 of the Kardashian Kids’ Fanciest Cars

Since becoming a mom in April 2018, Kardashian has been fielding shaming comments surrounding everything from her choice to give True formula to the baby girl’s toy Bentley car and having True’s nanny around.

In February, the Good American designer called out critics on social media who continued to comment on the length of her nails, implying she couldn’t properly care for her daughter because of them.

“It’s annoying when people talk about my nails,” she began her Tweet. “Trust me, I manage just fine. The same way I take care of myself, I take care of my baby.”

“There are more serious things to discuss. At least I would hope. 🙄,” Kardashian added. “Happy Monday to you.”