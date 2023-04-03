Khloé Kardashian Throws Daughter True a Lavish 'Octonauts'-Themed 5th Birthday Party: Photos

Khloé went all out for her daughter True's 5th birthday, throwing her a "pastel/octonaut extravaganza" on Saturday

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 3, 2023 08:51 AM
Khloe Kardashian Throws Daughter True a Cute Octonauts-Themed 5th Birthday Party
True Thompson's 5th birthday party. Photo: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloé Kardashian pulled out all the stops for True's birthday.

The Good American founder celebrated her daughter turning 5 by treating her to an incredible Octonauts-themed party complete with balloon arches, a dessert wall and real undersea creatures.

Ahead of sharing a series of snapshots and clips from the bash, the 38-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story Sunday, "Yesterday, we threw True her 5th birthday party!!"

"Time really does fly! Bittersweet 🥹🤍," Khloé continued. "Her birthday isn't until April 12th, but we decided to celebrate it yesterday. I'll hold onto the last few days of my 4 year old 😩."

The Kardashians star, who shares True and her baby brother with ex Tristan Thompson, added, "True is obsessed with Octonauts so we had a pastel/octonaut extravaganza. Thank you to everyone who helped make this party that much more special."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

True Thompson's 5th birthday party.
True Thompson's 5th birthday party.
L: Caption True Thompson's 5th birthday party. PHOTO: Khloe Kardashian Instagram
R: Caption True Thompson's 5th birthday party. PHOTO: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

The children's TV series follows a team of undersea explorers, and Khloé even had tide pools set up at the party filled with stingrays, starfish and a bamboo shark.

"This was super cool!" wrote the reality star, captioning a video of a stingray and a starfish. "We had traveling tide pools come to teach the kids about some under water creatures."

"No whales … don't worry," she added.

Khloé also wrote alongside a clip of True admiring the underwater creatures and dressed in her pink party dress with a personalized necklace, "The kids loved it."

True Thompson's 5th birthday party.
True Thompson's 5th birthday party.
L: Caption True Thompson's 5th birthday party. PHOTO: Khloe Kardashian Instagram
R: Caption True Thompson's 5th birthday party. PHOTO: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

The decorations for the day were also on point, with the pool surrounded by giant bubbles and floating pastel-colored balloons, as well as performers in Octonauts costumes, a ball pit and a Octonauts-themed piñata.

Meanwhile, there was a whole host of sweet treats on offer for guests to tuck into, including a snow-cone cart, a candy-floss machine, personalized cupcakes, push pops and ice-cream sandwiches.

Guests could also build their own Octonauts-themed aquariums in a fish bowl, make slime and customize a backpack with their name on it.

A photo of the wall featuring the backpacks shared by Khloé showed that her sister Kourtney Kardashian's younger kids Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, were expected, as well as sister Kylie Jenner's 14-month-old son Aire.

True Thompson's 5th birthday party.
True Thompson's 5th birthday party.
L: Caption True Thompson's 5th birthday party. PHOTO: Khloe Kardashian Instagram
R: Caption True Thompson's 5th birthday party. PHOTO: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Kylie, 25, shared a rare glimpse of her son at the party on TikTok Saturday.

After she and her 5-year-old daughter Stormi announced that they were attending True's birthday bash, the mom of two said, while holding her little boy on her hip as they entered the event, "Let's go see the party."

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul then offered another peek at Aire, who wore a brown graphic short-sleeve shirt and camouflage cargo pants to his cousin's celebration.

She also documented plenty of footage of daughter Stormi at the party, making neon-orange slime, hitting a piñata and enjoying a sweet treat while matching with her grandmother Kris Jenner in a bright yellow outfit.

RELATED GALLERY: The Kardashian Kids' Best Birthday Party Themes

Brother Rob Kardashian's 6-year-old daughter Dream Renée, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna, was also in attendance.

A source close to the family told PEOPLE on Friday that Khloé is incredibly close with Dream, and her daughter and niece share quite the bond.

"True and Dream are best friends and love being together and that's the main reason why Khloé's with them so much," the insider said. "Aunt Khloé loves to be good to Dream and is always happy to take her. They're very close."

The duo are often pictured together on Khloé's Instagram account and even wore matching outfits to celebrate St. Patrick's Day last month.

Captioning the carousel of photos of the cousins posing with a sweet message, Khloé wrote, "💚🌈🍀 my forever pot of Gold 💚🌈☘️."

Related Articles
https://www.tiktok.com/@kyliejenner/video/7216774261858405674?lang=en. Kylie Jenner/Tiktok
Kylie Jenner Shows Son Aire in TikTok Videos at Niece True's Birthday Party
khloe kardashian, true thompson, dream kardashian
Khloé Kardashian and Niece Dream Are 'Very Close,' Says Source: 'True and Dream Are Best Friends'
Khloe Kardashian Shares Cute New Snaps of True and Dream In Matching St Patrick's Day Outfits: 'My Forever Pot of Gold'
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True and Niece Dream Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Matching Outfits
kylie jenner stormi birthday
See Inside Stormi Webster's Epic 5th Birthday Party Complete with Merch and a StormiWorld Slide
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True and Niece Dream Strike a Pose, Rob Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True and Niece Dream Are Major Fashionistas in Fierce Photo Shoot
Kylie Jenner Decorates Her Home With Balloons Ahead of Stormi’s 5th Birthday: ‘My Baby Turns 5 Tomorrow’
Kylie Jenner Creates Balloon-Filled Party for Stormi's 5th Birthday: 'My Baby Turns 5 Tomorrow'
Aire birthday
Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Son Aire on First Birthday: 'You Complete Us'
Aire Webster birthday
Kylie Jenner Transforms House Overnight for Son Aire's First Birthday One Day After Stormi's 5th
Kylie Jenner Stormi bday
Kylie Jenner Calls Stormi the 'Most Special Girl' on 5th Birthday: 'Life Gave Me the Gift of You'
kim kardashian chicago
Kim Kardashian Shares Family Photos from Daughter Chicago's Hello Kitty-Themed 5th Birthday Party
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Footage of Her Kissing Son Aire
Kylie Jenner Lovingly Kisses 1-Year-Old Son Aire in Adorable New Video
kim kardashian chicago
Kim Kardashian Goes All Out on Pretty Pink Hello Kitty Cake for Daughter Chicago's 5th Birthday
Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday party
Kim Kardashian Shares Chicago's Hello Kitty-Themed 5th Birthday Party: 'Happy Birthday Chi Chi'
Kylie Jenner Shows How Much Daughter Stormi, 4½, Looks Just Like Her as a Kid
Kylie Jenner Shares Comparison Photos of Herself and Mini-Me Daughter Ahead of Stormi's Birthday
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West
All About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 4 Kids
Khloé Kardashian Gives Followers an Inside Look at Daughter True’s 4th Birthday Party: 'DREAMING' https://www.instagram.com/khloekardashian/
Khloé Kardashian Shares an Inside Look at Daughter True's 4th Birthday Celebrations