Khloé Kardashian Throws Daughter True a Lavish 'Octonauts'-Themed 5th Birthday Party: Photos

Khloé Kardashian pulled out all the stops for True's birthday.

The Good American founder celebrated her daughter turning 5 by treating her to an incredible Octonauts-themed party complete with balloon arches, a dessert wall and real undersea creatures.

Ahead of sharing a series of snapshots and clips from the bash, the 38-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story Sunday, "Yesterday, we threw True her 5th birthday party!!"

"Time really does fly! Bittersweet 🥹🤍," Khloé continued. "Her birthday isn't until April 12th, but we decided to celebrate it yesterday. I'll hold onto the last few days of my 4 year old 😩."

The Kardashians star, who shares True and her baby brother with ex Tristan Thompson, added, "True is obsessed with Octonauts so we had a pastel/octonaut extravaganza. Thank you to everyone who helped make this party that much more special."

The children's TV series follows a team of undersea explorers, and Khloé even had tide pools set up at the party filled with stingrays, starfish and a bamboo shark.

"This was super cool!" wrote the reality star, captioning a video of a stingray and a starfish. "We had traveling tide pools come to teach the kids about some under water creatures."

"No whales … don't worry," she added.

Khloé also wrote alongside a clip of True admiring the underwater creatures and dressed in her pink party dress with a personalized necklace, "The kids loved it."

The decorations for the day were also on point, with the pool surrounded by giant bubbles and floating pastel-colored balloons, as well as performers in Octonauts costumes, a ball pit and a Octonauts-themed piñata.

Meanwhile, there was a whole host of sweet treats on offer for guests to tuck into, including a snow-cone cart, a candy-floss machine, personalized cupcakes, push pops and ice-cream sandwiches.

Guests could also build their own Octonauts-themed aquariums in a fish bowl, make slime and customize a backpack with their name on it.

A photo of the wall featuring the backpacks shared by Khloé showed that her sister Kourtney Kardashian's younger kids Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, were expected, as well as sister Kylie Jenner's 14-month-old son Aire.

Kylie, 25, shared a rare glimpse of her son at the party on TikTok Saturday.

After she and her 5-year-old daughter Stormi announced that they were attending True's birthday bash, the mom of two said, while holding her little boy on her hip as they entered the event, "Let's go see the party."

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul then offered another peek at Aire, who wore a brown graphic short-sleeve shirt and camouflage cargo pants to his cousin's celebration.

She also documented plenty of footage of daughter Stormi at the party, making neon-orange slime, hitting a piñata and enjoying a sweet treat while matching with her grandmother Kris Jenner in a bright yellow outfit.

Brother Rob Kardashian's 6-year-old daughter Dream Renée, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna, was also in attendance.

A source close to the family told PEOPLE on Friday that Khloé is incredibly close with Dream, and her daughter and niece share quite the bond.

"True and Dream are best friends and love being together and that's the main reason why Khloé's with them so much," the insider said. "Aunt Khloé loves to be good to Dream and is always happy to take her. They're very close."

The duo are often pictured together on Khloé's Instagram account and even wore matching outfits to celebrate St. Patrick's Day last month.

Captioning the carousel of photos of the cousins posing with a sweet message, Khloé wrote, "💚🌈🍀 my forever pot of Gold 💚🌈☘️."