See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser

Khloé Kardashian passes her newborn son to her mom as sister Kim Kardashian asks about the baby boy's name

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on November 17, 2022 05:50 PM
Photo: Hulu

Khloé Kardashian's little boy is returning to the small screen.

In a teaser for next week's season finale of The Kardashians, the new mom of two, 38, cuddles her newborn son, whose name has yet to be shared, as he comes home from the hospital.

Joining her are mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian, while in a voiceover Jenner says that "life is good" since the latest addition joined the family.

"A new baby in the family is magic," she says as Khloé passes the baby boy to her.

"What are we gonna name him? That's what I wanna know," Kim asks before the scene cuts off.

Hulu

Earlier this month, the Good American co-founder shared scenes on her Instagram Story from a day outdoors with her 3-month-old son and daughter True, 4.

In a Boomerang post, True can be seen on big sister duty, pushing her baby brother in his stroller. The family of three was joined by Khloé's nieces, North West and Penelope Disick, who sat side by side on a swing, facing away from the camera.

True took some time to pose on the same swing, first looking over her shoulder toward the camera as she sat and swung.

Hulu

Khloé's little boy made his Instagram debut on Halloween, with the mom of two sharing a photo of True, dressed as Owlette, holding the baby boy, who was dressed as Tigger.

"Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother," Khloé captioned the Instagram post, adding "(Shhhhh…. But I can't wait for Halloween to be over)."

The Kardashians star shares True and her son, who was born July 28, with ex Tristan Thompson.

