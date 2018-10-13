Khloe Kardashian Throws the Cutest 'Cousin Cupcake' Party for Baby True's Half-Birthday  

True Thompson celebrated her half-birthday surrounded by family!

On Friday, Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable photo of her 6-month-old daughter, sitting on a blanket in the grass next to Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, 8 months, Kim Kardashian West’s kids Chicago, 8 months, and Saint, 2, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream, 1.

Also on the blanket were different sprinkle-topped cupcakes, which had the oldest of the famous kids entranced, and a big sprinkle-covered cake for the half birthday girl.

“Cousin Cupcake Party!!!” Khloe, 34, captioned the Instagram adding, “Keeping Up With The Kousins,” poking fun at their E! reality series.

True’s other cousins, North, 5, Penelope, 6, Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, were missing from the sweet shot.

However, Kim, 37, shared her own tribute to True hours before by posing a photo of North playing with Khloe’s baby girl.

“Cousin Love,” Kim wrote alongside the photo, which shows North wearing an adorable pink dress and matching tie-dye socks while True is in a cute white dress paired with a silver bow.

Kim’s oldest sweetly showed the 6-month-old how an activity cube worked.

Auntie Kourtney Kardashian also celebrated True’s half-birthday Friday with a picture of herself, flaunting her flat tummy.

“The middle of the night when my niece true was born,” Kourtney, 34, wrote. “Today she is 6 months old.”

For Khloe, Oct. 12 is certainly a bittersweet day. In addition to her daughter hitting a major milestone, Friday marked 6 months since Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal broke.

Khloe reflected on her life since the scandal on Instagram, sharing two cryptic posts that left her fans guessing about what the future holds for her and Thompson, 27.

“In 6 months time you can either be in the same place or a better place,” the first text post on her Instagram Story reads. “Focus everyday on improving your Health, Wealth, and Happiness. It will take time but you can make it happen.”

In the second post, Kardashian shared, “You become a master of your life when you learn how to control where your attention goes. Value what you give your energy and time to.”

The posts come at a seemingly difficult time for Kardashian, who spent the summer with Thompson and True in Los Angeles alongside her famous family.

Although Khloe intended to move back to Cleveland to support the Cavaliers player as his basketball season begins, the cross-country relocation has been put on hold as the new mom is still dealing with the aftermath of the scandal.

“Her feelings about Tristan cheating is something that she is still dealing with,” the source continued. “She has good weeks when she is fine about it and weeks when she is upset about it,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

“It’s of course difficult to trust someone 100 percent who cheated days before he was about to become a dad,” the source said. “Khloé still struggles with this sometimes. She wants to move back to Cleveland, but she isn’t sure what date she is [going]. The move is postponed for now,” said the source. “She seems very upset about leaving her family. She had the best summer in L.A.”