Khloé Kardashian Considers Surrogacy, Reveals She Would Have 'High-Risk' Pregnancy: 'It's Scary'

In a new Keeping Up with the Kardashians clip, Khloé discusses surrogacy with sister Kim

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about her potential for a high-risk pregnancy while on her journey for more children.

In a new clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians ahead of the series' final season premiere Thursday, Khloé, 36, speaks with sister Kim Kardashian about surrogacy, revealing that doctors informed her she would have a high-risk pregnancy if she chose to carry her own second child. She says her doctor was "concerned" after recent health exams.

"I'm not gonna get into specifics on-camera," she says, "but they said it's like an 80-something percent chance that I will miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning," she adds of her daughter True, who turns 3 years old next month and whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.

"But I didn't know that was like a lingering thing," she says.

"This is all really shocking to me," says Khloé in her confessional during the episode. "All I'm trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family, and I just seem to be running into more and more roadblocks. It's really hard for me to digest."

She tells Kim, 40, that her doctors warned her that "most likely, I won't be able to carry."

"I honestly had the best experience with surrogacy," says Kim, who has four children, two of whom she welcomed via surrogate. "And I think that you know what giving birth feels like — I always say, if you can do it, it's such an amazing experience. But you'll see, the love that you'll have for your kids is exactly the same. There's no difference, except that there was someone else that was the carrier."

Khloé says she's "grateful" that there are other options, but adds that she "loved being pregnant with True; it's such a beautiful experience to have."

"Knowing I might not ever get to feel like that again, it's daunting, it's scary, it's stressful. It breaks my heart," she says.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that the Good American co-founder is dedicated to having more children, but can occasionally become "frustrated" about the timing of the process. "She really, really wants another baby and finds it hard to be patient. But she is trying to stay positive," the source said. "She believes and hopes that it will happen this year."