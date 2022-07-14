A rep for the Good American co-founder confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday that she and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second baby together via surrogate

Khloé Kardashian Wants Ex Tristan Thompson 'Involved as Much as Possible' with New Baby: Source

Khloé Kardashian wants to keep ex Tristan Thompson "as involved as possible" when it comes to raising their new baby, a source tells PEOPLE.

The Kardashians star, 38, who is expecting a second baby with Thompson, 31, via surrogate, wants to maintain the co-parenting relationship they already have when it comes to their 4-year-old daughter True, the insider says.

"Just like they do with True, Khloé will co-parent the baby with Tristan," the source says. "Tristan is the dad and Khloé wants him involved as much as possible. He is great with True."

The source also adds that Khloé "doesn't see herself as a single mom."

"She has a great support system with a lot of help. She feels very lucky," says the insider.

A source previously told PEOPLE that despite the pair expecting a sibling for True, "Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."

A representative for the Good American founder confirmed to PEOPLE Wednesday that she and the NBA star are expecting another child together via surrogate.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the rep told PEOPLE. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

The former couple's surrogate was already pregnant with their baby when the NBA star's cheating scandal surfaced in December, a source told PEOPLE.

Kardashian and Thompson officially ended their romantic relationship in January after discovering the NBA player fathered another child, who was born on Dec. 1, with Maralee Nichols.

At the time of the child's conception, he was still in a relationship with Kardashian. The pair had been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018. Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.