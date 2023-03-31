Khloé Kardashian and Niece Dream Are 'Very Close,' Says Source: 'True and Dream Are Best Friends'

Khloé Kardashian is always there for her nieces and nephews.

A source close to the family tells PEOPLE that the Good American co-founder, 38, has an especially close relationship with niece Dream Kardashian — who is often photographed with The Kardashians star's daughter, True Thompson.

"True and Dream are best friends and love being together and that's the main reason why Khloé's with them so much," says the source. "Aunt Khloé loves to be good to Dream and is always happy to take her. They're very close."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Khloé also shares a close relationship with brother Rob Kardashian, who shares Dream with ex Blac Chyna (born Angela White).

Earlier this month, the mom of two — who shares daughter True, who turns 5 next month, and an 8-month-old son with ex Tristan Thompson — celebrated St. Patrick's Day (which is also Rob's birthday) by dressing the cousins in matching outfits.

Adding even more color to the traditional green of St. Patrick's Day, True and Dream rocked baby pink leggings and Sweet Wink sweaters printed with the words "Cutest Clover" and an image of a four-leaf clover with a pink bow.

Accessorizing their looks were headbands that featured a pot of gold and a rainbow with a clover. True had a clover painted on her face, while Dream's face was covered with green stick-on jewels.

Captioning the carousel of photos of the duo posing with a sweet message, Khloé wrote, "💚🌈🍀 my forever pot of Gold 💚🌈☘️." The post also featured an adorable video of True and Dream holding hands and singing.