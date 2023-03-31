Khloé Kardashian and Niece Dream Are 'Very Close,' Says Source: 'True and Dream Are Best Friends'

Dream Kardashian is often seen striking a pose or dancing around with little cousin True Thompson, with Khloé Kardashian keeping a watchful eye on both

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 31, 2023 04:10 PM
khloe kardashian, true thompson, dream kardashian
Dream Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson. Photo: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is always there for her nieces and nephews.

A source close to the family tells PEOPLE that the Good American co-founder, 38, has an especially close relationship with niece Dream Kardashian — who is often photographed with The Kardashians star's daughter, True Thompson.

"True and Dream are best friends and love being together and that's the main reason why Khloé's with them so much," says the source. "Aunt Khloé loves to be good to Dream and is always happy to take her. They're very close."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Khloé also shares a close relationship with brother Rob Kardashian, who shares Dream with ex Blac Chyna (born Angela White).

Earlier this month, the mom of two — who shares daughter True, who turns 5 next month, and an 8-month-old son with ex Tristan Thompson — celebrated St. Patrick's Day (which is also Rob's birthday) by dressing the cousins in matching outfits.

Adding even more color to the traditional green of St. Patrick's Day, True and Dream rocked baby pink leggings and Sweet Wink sweaters printed with the words "Cutest Clover" and an image of a four-leaf clover with a pink bow.

Accessorizing their looks were headbands that featured a pot of gold and a rainbow with a clover. True had a clover painted on her face, while Dream's face was covered with green stick-on jewels.

Captioning the carousel of photos of the duo posing with a sweet message, Khloé wrote, "💚🌈🍀 my forever pot of Gold 💚🌈☘️." The post also featured an adorable video of True and Dream holding hands and singing.

Related Articles
Khloe Kardashian Shares Cute New Snaps of True and Dream In Matching St Patrick's Day Outfits: 'My Forever Pot of Gold'
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True and Niece Dream Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Matching Outfits
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True and Niece Dream Strike a Pose, Rob Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True and Niece Dream Are Major Fashionistas in Fierce Photo Shoot
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet New Pic of Daughter Chicago and Niece Dream In Pink PJs and Matching Pink Hair: ‘Baby Love’
Kim Kardashian Shares Pink-Themed Photos of Daughter Chicago and Niece Dream: 'Baby Love'
khloe kardashian, true thompson, dream kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Enjoys Holiday Lights in Special Outing with True and Dream: 'My Girls'
kim kardashian, dream kardashian, true thompson
Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago, Niece True Prove They're Little Fashionistas in New Photos
Khloé Kardashian Calls 'Baby Daddy' Tristan Thompson the 'Best Father' in Birthday Tribute https://www.instagram.com/p/CpvjtE2PvFj/
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photos of Tristan Thompson with Both Kids in Birthday Tribute
https://www.instagram.com/p/CohyTM4Jetv/. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Family Photo of Kardashian Kids: 'Whole Tribe Is a Vibe'
Khloé Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Kim Kardashian visits the SKKN by KIM holiday pop-up store at Westfield Century City Mall on November 16, 2022 in Century City, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for SKKN BY KIM); Kris Jenner attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Tristan Thompson attends The Amari Thompson Soiree 2019 in support of Epilepsy Toronto held at The Globe and Mail Centre on August 01, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Khloé, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Attend Tristan Thompson's Mother's Funeral
Kim Kardashian Shares Playful Photos with Saint and Chicago, and Nieces Dream and True
Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LcB8FAGOcGs Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian Take Lie Detector Tests | Vanity Fair Vanity Fair
Kourtney Kardashian Questions Why Khloé Kardashian Won't Let True, 4, Sleep Over at Her House
Kim kardashian brown hair https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Christmas with Her 4 Kids and Niece Dream: 'Happy Holidays'
Khloe Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards
Khloé Kardashian Gives Rare Glimpse at Baby Boy in Christmas Photos with Daughter True
Khloé Kardashian Tue Halloween
Khloé Kardashian, Daughter True and Niece Dream Are a Trio of Kittens During Halloween Outing
kim kardashian parent
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Selfies with Son Saint and Daughter Chicago: 'My Bb's'
khloe kardashian, true thompson, dream kardashian
True Thompson and Dream Kardashian Have Adorable Dance Party to Beyoncé and Whitney Houston
Rob Kardashian Vacations with Daughter Storm in Sweet Vacation Photos from 'Paradise'. https://www.instagram.com/robkardashianofficial/ ; LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 28: Television personality Rob Kardashian attends the Sky Beach Club at the Tropicana Las Vegas on May 28, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Rob Kardashian Enjoys Getaway with Daughter Dream, 5½, in Sweet Vacation Photos from 'Paradise'