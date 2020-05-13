Khloe Kardashian Slams 'Rumors' That She's Pregnant with Baby No. 2: 'I Am Disgusted'

"If it were true... it's my life, not yours," Khloé Kardashian tweeted Wednesday

Khloé Kardashian thinks "people should focus on their own lives" instead of hers after fans began to speculate that she may be expecting her second child.

Khloé, 35, slammed the rumors on Twitter Wednesday, writing, "I don't go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away."

"The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick," Khloé continued.

Thompson also allegedly cheated on the reality star in 2018 while she was pregnant with their baby girl True, who turned 2 last month.

"I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true ... it's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS," Khloé continued.

"Funny how picky & choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness," she added.

While Khloé said the rumor is "false," the former couple have discussed potentially giving True a sibling — and the reality star did hint at the idea of expanding her family during a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

On the show, Khloé sat own with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner to update them on the egg-freezing process she had recently begun.

"I've been doing hormone injections for about five days and the injection process has been fine," she said. "I don't know why, I'm like, 'Oh, okay, it's not that bad.' "

She said her doctor estimated that she had stimulated between 14 and 16 eggs, but that there was a benefit to using a sperm donor to fertilize the eggs and freezing the embryos instead.

"You do?" said Kourtney, 41, while Kendall, 24, asked, "Can I see a picture?"

Khloé clarified that she was actually referring to Thompson, and the three burst out laughing. "I thought you, like, went to a bank," Kendall said.

"He has to sign legal paperwork that he would just be my sperm donor," Khloé explained. "But you never know — like if what in three years I get married to someone and I'm like, 'You know what? I don't want that.' "