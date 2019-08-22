Don’t get Khloé Kardashian‘s words twisted!

While documenting her family vacation to the Bahamas alongside Kim Kardashian West and their children earlier this week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, received criticism over a snack-time snapshot featuring her daughter True, 16 months, as well as the youngster’s 19-month-old cousin Chicago.

In addition to snaps showing the girls drinking from cups of water, the Revenge Body host posted three images of them digging into bags of chips — for Chi, Cheetos Puffs, and for True, Sensible Portions’ Garden Veggie Straws.

“Chi: I heard my mama say ‘vacation calories don’t count,’ ” Kardashian joked in the caption, as she imagined a conversation between them. “True: Don’t tell me twice Chi.”

Although many of the comments focused on how adorable the two cousins are, one critic seemingly didn’t get the joke, writing, “Omg a baby doesn’t need to be counting calories.”

Setting the record straight, Kardashian pointed out that her caption was never meant to be taken seriously. “Obviously. You’re not well if you think babies count calories,” she wrote, adding an eye-rolling emoji.

While continuing to document the pair’s fun in the sun online this week, the reality star was once again moved to defend herself over an accusation that she was using her daughter as an “accessory.”

In the comments of one particularly serene beach photo — taken from the back while Kardashian held True, walking along the shoreline — one Instagram user asked the star, “U do know that your baby isn’t an accessory right?”

“Would you like a parent NOT to create memories and traditions with their child? Would you like someone else to watch my child and me to do these things on my own?” the mother of one replied.

“I am her mother and we will celebrate life together every day,” Kardashian continued. “True and I are creating magical memories TOGETHER FOREVER.”

Since becoming a mom last April, Kardashian has been no stranger to shaming comments, receiving criticism about everything from the length of her nails to her decision to give True formula.

In July, after sharing a new video of True driving around in her toy Bentley car, which she received as a present last December, the Good American designer was slammed over her money habits.

“Another Kardashian in a Bentley. You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world. I really loved your family’s story and now just can’t bare [sic] to watch as you spend all this money on worthless materialism. It’s so sad,” one social-media user remarked.

In response, Kardashian pointed out that her baby girl wasn’t driving an actual luxury vehicle, before adding that while she doesn’t “believe that all we do is spend money on worthless materialism,” it’s not her responsibility to prove anything.

“I know I’m a good person and life is all about balance,” Kardashian continued in a separate comment. “Yes, I do choose to spoil my daughter. I want to spoil her with love as well [as] with material items. She will be also raised with values, responsibilities, chores, respect, self love.”

“We all work hard and we are able to spend our money in the way that we choose. I hope that’s what comes across to ‘the outside world,’ ” the star added, emphasizing that she wants “to lead with love above everything else.”