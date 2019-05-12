Khloé Kardashian Celebrates Mother's Day with True as Her Daughter Turns 13 Months Old

From the looks of it, Khloé Kardashian‘s second Mother’s Day is full of nothing but pure bliss.

To celebrate the holiday with her daughter True — who also turns 13 months old on Sunday! — the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, shared a cute mother-daughter selfie to mark the special day.

“It’s Mother’s Day! Happy Mother’s Day!” wrote Kardashian, who also shared several videos of their breakfast together.

The sweet celebration comes two days after Kardashian’s sister, Kim Kardashian West, announced the arrival of her fourth child with husband Kanye West, via surrogate: a baby boy, whom Kardashian West described on Twitter as “perfect” and a “twin” to the couple’s daughter Chicago, 15 months.

In 2018, Kardashian marked her first Mother’s Day thousands of miles away from her family in Cleveland, where she was still living in the wake of then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s first cheating scandal. (The NBA player, 28, would go on to have a tryst with family friend Jordyn Woods this past February.)

“The family is still not happy with Tristan and they have no desire to spend Mother’s Day with him,” an insider told PEOPLE ahead of the day.

The reality star shared photos and videos featuring holiday-appropriate flower arrangements via her Instagram Story on Mother’s Day last year, captioning a shot of flowers that spelled out “Mommy” with, “I feel so loved.”

She also shared multiple images featuring gold balloons that spelled out her nickname, “Koko,” and a second “Mommy” flower arrangement.

True’s newest age milestone comes a month after her mama and the rest of her famous family members celebrated her turning 1 year old with an elaborate party full of unicorns, butterflies and a whimsical, elaborate balloon display that likely cost around $8,500 total.

Thompson was in attendance at the outdoor event, which also included cotton-candy vendors, a dreamy dessert table, toddler-friendly play equipment and “unicorns” with colorful horns and pink manes that younger guests could ride around. Their daughter’s birthday marked the first time the pair were seen together since news of his cheating scandal involving Woods, 21.