Celebrity Parents See How Khloé Kardashian Went All Out to Celebrate Daughter True's First Day of Pre-K: Photos "I'm still not ok with True being in school," Khloé Kardashian wrote of her 4-year-old daughter By Georgia Slater Published on September 22, 2022 04:35 PM Khloé Kardashian can't believe her baby girl is off to school! On Wednesday, the Good American co-founder, 38, gave fans a glimpse at the epic sendoff display she had for her daughter True, 4, as she celebrated her first day of school. Kardashian shared a video of the colorful balloon display set up for True as she embarked on her first day of pre-K. Along with plenty of pastel-colored balloons, the display also included blown-up colored pencils and balloons that spelled out "First Day Of" with a corresponding pink balloon reading "Pre-K." "I'm still not ok with True being in school 🥹," Kardashian wrote of the little girl she shares with Tristan Thompson. "The balloons made it easier" Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 4, Models All Pink Outfit in Adorable Photo Shoot Balloon and Paper, the company that created the display, reshared photos of the decorations, on which Kardashian commented, "Im still crying that she's in school 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹" Along with True, Kardashian and Thompson welcomed a second baby together, a boy, in August. Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, 9 months, with Maralee Nichols. While speaking with Elle last month about her new Good American collection Pop Off Pink, the Kardashians star also talked about being a mom of two. "I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," she said of having two children. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum said that her children "challenge me as a person," adding that "being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift." She continued, "We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young. It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."