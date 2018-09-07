Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Baby True Adorably Channel Cardi B While on Vacation

Sun’s out, tongues out!

Khloé Kardashian posted an adorable Instagram featuring 4-month-old daughter True Thompson and mom Kris Jenner.

In it, the trio pays homage to Cardi B by sticking out their tongues — a pose that has become signature to the “I Like It” rapper.

“Trying to do our best Cardi B 😝” Kardashian captioned the photo, which appears to be taken during her tropical vacation.

In the sweet snap, the reality star, 34, is seen wading in the clear blue water, wearing sunglasses and an LA baseball cap, while her mother, 62, wears a similar pair of Aviators and a sunhat.

True, on the other hand, is dressed in a black turban and frilly peach swimsuit.

Khloé Kardashian and baby True Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Just a few days ago, Kardashian explained the real reason as to why her daughter often sticks her tongue out in the water.

“[She’s] getting used to dunking under the water, which she enjoys,” Kardashian explained on her app and website. “After each dunk, she sticks her tongue out and just smiles from ear to ear! She lovesss the water!”

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Photos of Baby True: ‘I’m So Obsessed with Her’

Added the Good American designer: “True had her first Mommy and Daddy swim class. It was really special and we learned a bunch of tips swimming with her. She loves the water!”

This isn’t the first time that Cardi B has been connected to the Kardashian clan. Last month, the rapper, 25, spent a “late night” with Jenner and Kim Kardashian West, referring to the gathering as her official entry into “the rich people club!!”

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“I’m not poor anymore mwaaaaahahahaha!!” she joked, before adding that her time in the house had yielded one potentially lucrative opportunity.

“P.s I’m selling one of @krisjenner napkins on eBay!!” she wrote.

RELATED ARTICLE: Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Videos of Daughter True (in a Turban!) from Family Vacation

As the evening went on, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, who recently gave birth to her daughter Kulture Kiari, joked around with Kardashian West, posing with cardboard cutouts of Kanye West‘s faces in the 37-year-old beauty mogul’s closet.

“This is us looking really stupid, you guys,” Kardashian West explained as they held the cutouts in front of their own faces. “We’re just late night in the closet, looking absolutely stupid.”