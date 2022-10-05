Khloé Kardashian Calls Out Kanye West Over Niece Chicago's Birthday as He Claims Family Are 'Liars'

Khloé Kardashian is speaking out in defense of her sister.

On Wednesday, Khloé commented on an Instagram post by Kanye West where the rapper talked about his affiliation with Candace Owens and praised her for being "the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter."

In her comment, Khloé addressed the controversy around niece Chicago's fourth birthday — a joint birthday party with cousin Stormi Webster — earlier this year, which the rapper has repeatedly claimed ex Kim Kardashian did not invite him to.

"Ye, I love you. I don't want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect," the Good American founder wrote.

Noting that "everyone's tired" of the birthday narrative, Khloe added, "Enough already. We all know the truth."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Instagram

"You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came," she wrote.

"Like you have pointed out yourself, she is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time," Khloé continued. "Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. 🙏🏽 I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish 🤍"

At the time of West's initial claims about the birthday party, a source told PEOPLE he is "always welcome and does come to family events."

The Yeezy founder posted a screenshot of Khloé's comment and responded, "You are lying and are liars."

In his all caps reply, he said that the Kardashians "basically kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there."

Instagram

He also reiterated his previous claim that Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Travis Scott, was the one to share the party's location with him, noting, "that's how y'all play with black fathers."

West then accused the family of throwing a party "before Psalm's birthday when I was flying back from Japan to be there for his birthday," adding that he learned about the celebration by "seeing pics of the party on line."

"Also I should see my children 100 % of the time, but since there's a separation it should have been 50% of the time," he concluded, adding, "Y'all wouldn't have played with Donda like that, in Jesus name."

In addition to Chicago and Psalm, the SKIMS founder and the rapper share son Saint, 6, and daughter North, 9.

During an exclusive interview with ABC News that aired in part on Good Morning America two weeks ago, the 45-year-old rapper opened up to Linsey Davis about his relationship with Kim, who filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

"This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger," West told Davis. "But also, ain't nobody else needs to be causing no stress either. I need this person to be least stressed and at best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children."

When asked whether West feels he has "a voice while co-parenting," he said he has to "fight for it."